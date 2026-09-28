LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Mid-Term Exams Amid Protests; Students In Clarification Video Allege They Were Told What To Say

Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) has postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days as protests continue over an alleged rape case on campus. The move came amid growing unrest in Phagwara, while a controversy also erupted after three students featured in an LPU clarification video said they had been instructed on what to say and that parts of their statements were posted without their consent.

The university said regular classes will remain suspended for 10 days from September 28, 2026, while mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice. The revised schedule will be shared through UMS. LPU also said students may travel home after consulting their parents or guardians. Those staying back have been advised to remain inside their hostels or residences, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from unrest activities.

LPU clarification video puts room 504 students at centre of row

Registrar Dr Monika Gulati had released a video addressing students during the unrest and featured three students living in Room No. 504 of Girls’ Hostel 3, which had been named in claims circulating about the alleged incident.

“I would like you to hear what the girls residing in room number 504 of GH3 told us,” Gulati said.

The first student said, “So, we are the residents of room number 504. Nothing of that sort happened in our room; we have been living here for the past two months. Please, police and students, do not bother us. Nothing like that happened in our room, and we are not involved in this at all.”

LPU students later allege they were told what to say

A separate video later showed the same students saying they had been instructed by the administration to record the clarification. One said, “[LPU administration] told us to record all this and say it for them. We were just instructed to say that students and others are bothering us. Half of our video was trimmed and posted on Instagram, about which we had no idea. Our consent was not taken. This was done without informing us, and now we are facing unnecessary abuse.”

Another student said, “We have no involvement in this. A random room was picked and named. We have absolutely no role in this. Please leave us alone.”

In the original LPU video, the second student had said, “We have been extremely distressed today, and if we face further trouble, we will involve our parents. Please do not harass us.” The third said, “And the police should also stop coming to our room repeatedly; otherwise, we will call our parents.”

LPU calls protests a conspiracy as police continue probe

Gulati later said the protests and unrest were part of an attempt to defame the university through false and fabricated rumours. “The only conclusion to be drawn from all this is that anti-social elements and individuals with vested interests are behind this,” she said.

Massive protests broke out in Punjab’s Phagwara area early Sunday after social media posts circulated about the alleged rape of a university student on campus. Police said the facts are still being investigated and have not confirmed that a student was raped inside the university. The accused has not been identified. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people.

LPU faces calls for calm as political blame intensifies

Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka held both the Centre and Punjab government responsible for what he called the riots. “I believe both the Central government and the Punjab government have failed; it is their responsibility to intervene immediately. I directly hold both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots… I appeal to both the students and the administration to sit down and bring the situation under control immediately… I feel that a proper investigation has not been conducted; everything is happening in a state of panic. Neither the administration nor the university authorities seem to have a grip on the situation, and the students’ voices are not being heard. I believe they need to act sensibly, whether it is the students or the administration, and handle this matter responsibly…,” he told ANI.

LPU has appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.

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