Lucknow Biryani Seller Kicked, Punched And Beaten With Belts Over ‘Banned Meat’ Suspicion; Here’s What Happened Next

A biryani seller was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after they stopped him on the road and accused him of carrying banned meat, according to a police complaint. The incident reportedly took place in the Itaunja area. The victim, identified as Rizwan, runs a biryani stall in the Mahona area and was travelling to a hotel when the alleged assault took place.

Men Stop Scooter, Question Meat

According to Rizwan’s complaint, he was travelling on a scooter at around 8:30 am, carrying meat that he said was intended for use in food preparation and sale at a hotel. When he reached the Itaunja area, a group of men allegedly stopped his scooter and questioned him about the meat. The men allegedly accused him of carrying prohibited meat. An argument reportedly followed, after which Rizwan alleged that the men abused and assaulted him.

In UP’s Lucknow, a trader Rizwan was brutally assaulted and flogged using belt after he was suspected of transporting beef. The meat has been seized and is sent for sampling. pic.twitter.com/urNFAFAvXh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2026

Victim Alleges Assault With Belts, Punches

Rizwan told police that the accused allegedly beat him with kicks, punches and belts during the confrontation. He sustained injuries in the alleged assault and later approached the Itaunja police station, where he submitted a written complaint seeking action against those responsible. Three people have reportedly been named in the complaint. No arrests have been made so far, according to the information available.

Meat Sample Sent For Examination

Police have sent a sample of the meat to a veterinary officer for examination to establish its nature. The examination is expected to help determine whether the meat being carried by Rizwan was prohibited under applicable law. Further action in the case is likely to depend on the findings of the investigation and the veterinary report. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the role of the individuals named in the complaint.

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