Lucknow Horror: UPSC Aspirant Drugged With Spiked Coffee By Acquaintance, Gang-Raped In Flat For 3 Days

A Delhi-based college student and UPSC aspirant was allegedly held captive and gang-raped for three days in Lucknow by a man she knew and his two associates, police said. According to the FIR, the woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted after the accused allegedly mixed sedatives in her coffee and confined her inside an apartment near Lucknow. Police said the survivor was rescued after she contacted her father from a train while returning to Delhi.

The woman, originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had gone home during her college holidays and was returning to Delhi by the Suheldev Express. Police said that after boarding the train, she sent a WhatsApp message to Shivam Yadav, a man she had reportedly known for nearly four years. When the train reached Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, Shivam and his friend Sunny Yadav allegedly arrived there and convinced her to get off the train.

Coffee allegedly spiked before repeated assaults inside locked apartment

Reports say that, according to the FIR, the accused took the woman to an apartment in Lucknow, where Shivam allegedly raped her after mixing sleeping pills in her coffee. Police said the woman lost consciousness after consuming the drink.

The FIR further stated that on May 16, while Shivam was away, Sunny Yadav allegedly sexually assaulted the woman multiple times inside the flat. The survivor told police that the apartment used to remain locked from the outside whenever the accused stepped out, preventing her from escaping.

India Today reported that police said the woman also told investigators that on May 17, a third unidentified man visited the apartment in Lucknow and allegedly raped her as well. She alleged that all three men kept her confined inside the flat until the afternoon of May 18 and took turns assaulting her.

Survivor contacts father from train after being forced onto express coach

According to reports, later on May 18, the accused allegedly took the woman to Charbagh railway station in Lucknow and forced her into a sleeper coach of the Suheldev Express heading toward Delhi.

When the train was nearing Bareilly, the student reportedly called her father and informed him about the ordeal. Her father immediately contacted the railway helpline, following which a Government Railway Police (GRP) team traced the woman on the train and helped her.

As per reports, the woman was later taken to Anand Vihar police station in Delhi, where a zero FIR was registered in the presence of her family.

Father demands justice as police launch manhunt for accused

The woman’s father said his daughter has gone into deep shock after the incident. “We just want justice; these criminals must be killed in an encounter,” he said, as per India Today.

Police in Lucknow confirmed they have received the zero FIR from Delhi and said multiple teams have been formed to arrest Shivam Yadav, Sunny Yadav and the unidentified accused involved in the case.

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