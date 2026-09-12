Lucknow Husband Finds Wife With Former Lover In Hardoi, She Refuses To Return; What He Did Next Is Shocking

A woman in Lucknow has married her former lover after her husband agreed to let her follow her choice, ending an unusual marital situation that began when she left her home for Hardoi with her old boyfriend. The woman had been married to a PRD jawan for around a year when she left four days ago. Her family then filed a missing person complaint, following which police traced her and found her with the former lover.

Lucknow families confront a relationship that began before marriage

Reports say that the woman and her former lover are both residents of the Malihabad area in Lucknow. They had studied at the same school and were reportedly in a relationship before her marriage. According to the family, she married the PRD jawan due to family pressure but continued to remain in contact with her former boyfriend.

After police brought the woman and her former lover back, both families took part in a discussion. She reportedly told the police and her family that she did not want to continue living with her husband and wanted to be with her former lover.

Lucknow husband agrees to let wife make her own choice

According to reports, the husband eventually decided not to force her to stay with him and agreed to respect her decision. Following the necessary formalities and consent from both sides, the woman and her former lover were married at a local temple according to Hindu rituals.

The couple exchanged garlands and took seven rounds around the sacred fire. The PRD jawan then reportedly sent his wife off with her former lover. The incident has since become a talking point in Lucknow and the surrounding area, with particular attention on the husband’s decision to respect his wife’s choice.

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