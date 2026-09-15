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Home > Regionals News > Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI

Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI

A Lucknow labourer has alleged that a loan recovery agent abducted and held him captive for days over unpaid mobile phone instalments, with claims of forced blood extraction and ransom demands.

Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth. Image Credit: @cameraman_r
Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth. Image Credit: @cameraman_r

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 15:44 IST

A shocking case has emerged from the Nigohan police station area on the outskirts of Lucknow, where a labourer alleges he was abducted by a loan recovery agent, held captive for days and forced to give blood, all over a dispute involving unpaid mobile phone instalments.

How It Began?

The victim, identified as Naval Kumar, a resident of Rajaramkheda Purhiya village, had purchased a Samsung phone worth Rs 21,500 nearly a year ago from a local shop under a zero down payment scheme, with monthly instalments of Rs 2,799 fixed for a year. According to the family, when the very first instalment came due, representatives from the shop had already taken the phone back, yet the instalment demands reportedly continued.

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The Alleged Abduction

As per the complaint filed by the family, on September 8, 2026, around 5 pm, a recovery agent identified as Shubham Singh, along with associates, allegedly arrived at Naval’s home and took him away on a scooter. He was reportedly held at an undisclosed location for several days and made to perform labour during captivity.

The Blood Extraction Claim

In what has stunned locals and police alike, Naval alleged that during his captivity, he was taken to a facility where one unit of blood was forcibly drawn from him. His family says the accused then contacted his elder brother, Rajkumar, demanding Rs 2,799 through an online transfer, followed by a further demand of Rs 12,500 for his release, along with threats to throw him into the Gomti river if the money was not paid.

Videos Surface Online

Visuals purportedly showing the victim recounting his ordeal, along with another video from his brother detailing the incident, have circulated widely on social media.

Here is what the victim said: 

Here is what the victim’s brother said: 

Released After Police Intervention

Five days after he went missing, and following mounting pressure once the family filed a complaint, Naval was reportedly released and brought home in a cab, with the fare said to have been paid by his brother. The family claims that when they initially sought police action, they were discouraged and warned that Naval himself could be implicated if they pursued the case further.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

A formal case was registered on Monday after Naval’s mother approached a senior police officer over the alleged inaction, and an investigation to trace and act against those involved is currently underway. Police are yet to make a public statement on the specifics of the case beyond confirming the probe.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

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Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI
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Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI
Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI
Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI
Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI
Lucknow Loan Recovery Agent Kidnaps Youth, Take His One Unit Of Blood Over failure To Pay Rs 12,500 Mobile Phone EMI

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