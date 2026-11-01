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Home > Regionals News > Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch

Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch

The case has sparked outrage, with the family demanding security and the strictest punishment for those responsible.

Shukla shooting three members of the Tiwari family following a parking dispute. (Source:X)
Shukla shooting three members of the Tiwari family following a parking dispute. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 07:28 IST

In Lucknow, a shocking video allegedly showing the moments leading up to the killing of three members of a family has surfaced, bringing fresh attention to the brutal incident triggered by a parking dispute. The footage, reportedly recorded by local residents, shows the accused, Rishabh Shukla, allegedly opening fire at close range during a confrontation with the family. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality and raised serious concerns about the extent of violence that followed what began as a neighbourhood dispute.

Video Captures the Terrifying Moments

The footage, recorded on Monday, shows Shivendra Tiwari lying on the ground while his wife, Ruchi, and daughter are seen crying nearby. A confrontation can also be seen between Rishabh and Shivendra’s son, Suyash, near a car parked outside their house, close to a banyan tree. According to the footage, Rishabh allegedly pulls out a pistol and fires two shots at Suyash. Moments later, Shivendra’s brother, Shivaji, rushes towards Suyash in an attempt to help him. However, Rishabh allegedly shoots Shivaji in the head from close range. The video also shows Rishabh approaching the person recording the incident. Displaying his swollen face, he allegedly claims that the Tiwari family had assaulted him and that he opened fire in retaliation.

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Senior Officials Visit the Grieving Family

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad visited the affected family in the Naubasta locality of Saadatganj in old Lucknow. They assured the family that steps would be taken to ensure a speedy trial. The family has demanded security, a fast-track trial and the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.

Six Arrested, Others Still Absconding

Police have arrested Rishabh Shukla, his father, two uncles and two sisters. All six are currently in jail. A reward has also been announced for the arrest of another uncle and a sister who remain absconding.

LDA Takes Action Against the Property

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has surveyed Rishabh’s house, which has remained locked since the murders. Officials identified portions allegedly constructed without permission or through encroachment. The authority had earlier demolished some parts of the property and sealed other sections, including two shops adjoining the residence. As the investigation continues, the family is seeking justice, security and a trial that ensures accountability for the killings.
Also Read: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

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Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Lucknow crime newsLucknow murder caseLucknow Parking DisputeLucknow Triple MurderRishabh ShuklaSaadatganj Triple MurderTiwari Family MurderViral Murder Video

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Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch
Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch
Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch
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