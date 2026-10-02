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Home > Regionals News > ‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery

‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery

A 17-year-old allegedly killed their mother with an iron wrench in Lucknow after a dispute over gender-affirming surgery, then called police and reported the incident.

Lucknow Teen Calls Police After Mother’s Fatal Attack (Image: X)
Lucknow Teen Calls Police After Mother’s Fatal Attack (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 11:01 IST

A 17-year-old allegedly called police and reported their mother’s death after attacking her with an iron wrench during a dispute at their Lucknow apartment on Thursday, police said. The 42-year-old woman was found dead inside Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing, while the teenager was still at the spot when officers arrived. Police have taken the minor into custody as they investigate what led to the fatal confrontation.

The case is being investigated by the Naka Hindola police, with senior officers and a forensic team examining the apartment. Evidence, including the suspected weapon, was collected from the scene, while the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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Lucknow police examine dispute over gender-affirming surgery

Reports say that the preliminary probe has focused on a disagreement over the teenager’s reported wish to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Police said the teenager had been living and presenting as female and wanted to undergo surgery as part of their transition.

According to the initial findings, the mother had tried to dissuade the teenager from undergoing the procedure. She allegedly advised the minor to seek medical and psychological intervention instead. The disagreement reportedly created tension within the family before the confrontation in Lucknow.

Lucknow case turns fatal after alleged wrench attack

During the argument, the teenager allegedly attacked the mother with an iron wrench, causing severe injuries to her head. She died from those injuries, police said.

According to reports, the incident took place at Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing, under the jurisdiction of Lucknow’s Naka Hindola police station. The teenager’s decision to contact police after the alleged attack is now also part of the investigation into the events at the apartment.

Lucknow police say exact sequence is still unclear

Reportedly, Naka Hindola SHO Vivek Kumar Chaudhary said preliminary findings indicate that the minor may be experiencing gender dysphoria. He said experts and medical professionals will counsel the teenager during the investigation.

Police said the exact sequence of events has not yet been established. Further questioning, forensic examination and the post-mortem report will be used to determine what happened during the confrontation and how the woman sustained the fatal injuries in Lucknow.

Also Read: Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story    

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‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery
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‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery

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‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery
‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery
‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery
‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery
‘Wanted To Become Girl’: UP Teen Beats Mother To Death With Iron Wrench After She Opposed Gender Change Surgery

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