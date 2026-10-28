‘Maa Bulaaye Aur Beta…’: Bihar Welder Spends His Entire Month’s Salary on First Flight to Meet Mother for Chhath, Wins Hearts

A young migrant worker from Bihar has won hearts online after spending almost his entire monthly salary on a dream he had promised his mother. Shatrughan Kumar, a welder from Nalanda district, took his first-ever flight from Chennai to Patna to celebrate Chhath Puja with his family. Kumar works at an iron factory in Chennai and reportedly earns around Rs 15,000 a month. Instead of taking a train home, he decided to travel by air. The reason was simple. He had promised his mother and fellow villagers that he would return home on a flight.

His journey has now become a talking point on social media. Videos of his first flight, his excitement inside the aircraft and his emotional return to the village have gone viral.

Bihar Welder Fulfils Promise to Mother Ahead of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja holds special significance for people from Bihar, especially migrant workers who travel long distances to celebrate the festival with their families. For Shatrughan Kumar, the journey was about more than reaching home. It was about keeping a promise.

The young welder reportedly spent almost his entire month’s earnings on an IndiGo ticket from Chennai to Patna. His decision to choose a flight over a train journey has sparked a conversation about dreams, hard work and the emotional bond between parents and children. A video shared on Instagram by the account @mafiya31740 shows Kumar enjoying his first-ever flight.

Viral Video Shows Welder Enjoying His First Flight

Kumar recorded moments from inside the aircraft as he smiled and looked around with excitement. In another clip, he is seen interacting with an air hostess and sharing details of his journey. He also appeared to wave goodbye to the cabin crew as the flight experience came to an end.

The videos quickly spread across Instagram and other social media platforms. Many users connected with his story and the emotions behind his decision to spend his hard-earned money on a journey home. The comment reflected the feelings of many migrant workers who live far away from their families but make every effort to return home during important festivals.

Villagers Welcome Shatrughan Kumar Like a Celebrity

Kumar’s homecoming turned into a memorable occasion for his village in Nalanda. Villagers welcomed him with garlands and treated him like a celebrity. His decision to fulfil his promise to his mother became a source of pride for the family and the community.

Following the viral videos, several content creators and YouTubers also reached his village to interview him. His mother reportedly expressed pride in her son for keeping his word. For the family, his return was not just about the journey but also about the happiness of having him home for Chhath Puja.