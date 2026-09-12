LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Uttar Pradesh woman elopes with nephew, leaving four children; husband Kamaruddin approaches SSP as police search for her

Bulandshahr husband seeks wife’s recovery after she elopes with nephew (Image: AI-generated)
Bulandshahr husband seeks wife’s recovery after she elopes with nephew (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 13:29 IST

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr allegedly left her husband and four children and eloped with her own nephew, leaving the family in distress. The incident took place in a village under the Jahangirabad Kotwali area. Reportedly, her husband, Kamaruddin, later reached the SSP’s office on Monday with his three children and appealed for help in finding his wife. He said she had taken their one-and-a-half-year-old child with her.

Uttar Pradesh husband says wife was in affair with nephew

As per reports, Kamaruddin, a resident of Katiyawali village, said he had been married for around 14 years and had four children. He alleged that his wife had been having an affair with her nephew for some time, which eventually led to her leaving home with him.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that according to Kamaruddin, the nephew arrived in the village with two friends and allegedly drugged his wife before taking her away. The husband said he is now left caring for three children while his wife has taken the youngest child with her.

Uttar Pradesh family seeks help as police begin search

Worried about raising the children alone, Kamaruddin went to the police office with them on Monday and sought the SSP’s intervention for his wife’s early recovery. The family’s situation has become difficult after her disappearance, he said.

Jahangirabad police have registered a case based on the complaint and started searching for the woman. Station in-charge Dharmendra Rathore confirmed that a case had been registered and said the woman was being searched for and efforts were underway to recover her soon.

The incident has drawn attention in the Uttar Pradesh area after the husband arrived with his children seeking police help.

Also Read: Lucknow Husband Finds Wife With Former Lover In Hardoi, She Refuses To Return; What He Did Next Is Shocking    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?
Tags: Bulandshahr newsJahangirabadmaami bhanja affairuttar pradeshUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

Prajwal Revanna Case: Intimate Videos Found On Seized Device During Bengaluru Jail Raid

Lucknow Husband Finds Wife With Former Lover In Hardoi, She Refuses To Return; What He Did Next Is Shocking

Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

Gurugram’s 150-Year-Old Baba Balak Nath Temple Demolition Sparks Protest, Villagers Accuse Administration Of Helping Builders

LATEST NEWS

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Walk 100 Steps After A Meal Or Sit In Vajrasana? Experts Reveal Which Is More Effective For Better Digestion

Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video: What’s Behind The Viral Clip Of Pakistani TikTok Star?

Kareena Kapoor MMS Leak: What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Video Controversy?

Poonam Pandey MMS Leak: How The Actress Reacted When Her Viral Video Sparked A Storm

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Sanju Samson to Open? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Faces Axe | Check IND vs AFG Predicted Playing XIs

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?
Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?
Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?
Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?
Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS