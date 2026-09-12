Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr allegedly left her husband and four children and eloped with her own nephew, leaving the family in distress. The incident took place in a village under the Jahangirabad Kotwali area. Reportedly, her husband, Kamaruddin, later reached the SSP’s office on Monday with his three children and appealed for help in finding his wife. He said she had taken their one-and-a-half-year-old child with her.

Uttar Pradesh husband says wife was in affair with nephew

As per reports, Kamaruddin, a resident of Katiyawali village, said he had been married for around 14 years and had four children. He alleged that his wife had been having an affair with her nephew for some time, which eventually led to her leaving home with him.

Reports say that according to Kamaruddin, the nephew arrived in the village with two friends and allegedly drugged his wife before taking her away. The husband said he is now left caring for three children while his wife has taken the youngest child with her.

Uttar Pradesh family seeks help as police begin search

Worried about raising the children alone, Kamaruddin went to the police office with them on Monday and sought the SSP’s intervention for his wife’s early recovery. The family’s situation has become difficult after her disappearance, he said.

Jahangirabad police have registered a case based on the complaint and started searching for the woman. Station in-charge Dharmendra Rathore confirmed that a case had been registered and said the woman was being searched for and efforts were underway to recover her soon.

The incident has drawn attention in the Uttar Pradesh area after the husband arrived with his children seeking police help.

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