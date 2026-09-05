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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat

29 Adivasi children died in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat amid a suspected measles and malaria outbreak. Here is how the disease spread and why help came too late.

Image: Representative
Image: Representative

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 22:40 IST

A mysterious disease swept through tribal villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district this year. It left dozens of Adivasi families mourning. Local officials and a Congress MLA put the death toll at 29 children in Birsa block. Government records reviewed by Scroll, however, recorded 25 deaths. The victims were mainly children from the Baiga and Gond communities. The outbreak exposed major gaps in healthcare, vaccination and disease reporting in the remote region.

Balaghat Disease Outbreak Went Unnoticed for Months

The first deaths were reported in villages such as Matla and Bondari. Children developed high fever, rashes, cough, vomiting and swelling around the eyes. In Matla, Mahasingh Parte lost two of his children within days.

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“On many days, my children eat just once,” Parte told Scroll while describing life in the remote village. His family also had little access to government healthcare.

The nearest health sub-centre was around 5 km away. It had no doctor. The village also had no ASHA worker. Health officials did not learn about some deaths for weeks.

Measles and Malaria Found in Sick Children

The exact cause of every death could not be confirmed because many victims had already been buried. However, medical testing found strong evidence of measles and malaria. A National Institute for Tribal Health Research report detected measles in 21 of 47 samples. Malaria was found in eight of 16 samples.

Jabalpur Medical College later detected the measles virus in 17 of 64 serum samples. Malaria parasites were found in 50 of 96 samples. Some children had both infections. Experts said measles may have spread rapidly because vaccination coverage was low.

Why Did the Madhya Pradesh Outbreak Spread?

Health workers were slow to identify the symptoms. Families also faced long distances, poor roads and limited medical facilities. In Bondari, officials initially thought the illness was seasonal flu.

“But when we went door to door, we found sick children in every house,” said then sub-divisional magistrate Arpit Gupta. By late July, Bondari had become the centre of the outbreak. At least one sick child was found in each of its 103 homes.

Adivasi Healthcare Crisis Comes Into Focus

The outbreak also revealed a deeper healthcare crisis. Of 72 vacant ASHA positions across Balaghat, 48 were in Birsa block, according to the report. Many villages also lacked proper roads and medical staff.

“Health teams are coming now, after my children have died,” one grieving father said after health workers finally arrived.

The Madhya Pradesh Adivasi children deaths have therefore raised questions beyond the disease itself. The crisis points to gaps in vaccination, healthcare access, early detection and government outreach. For families in these remote villages, the biggest question remains why help arrived only after so many children had already died.

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Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat
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Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat

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Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Children Deaths: How Measles, Malaria Killed 29 Children in Balaghat
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