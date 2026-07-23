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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested

A drunk man stole an official police vehicle parked inside the Raipura Police Station in MP's Panna district and went on a reckless rampage through a busy market, injuring several people before being arrested.

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 00:28 IST

In a bizarre incident, an inebriated man stole an official police vehicle parked inside the premises of a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. The incident took place at the Raipura Police Station, where the man took the car which had its key left inside the ignition and sped off towards a nearby market, triggering widespread panic. The accused has since been arrested.

What Happened in the MP Police Vehicle Theft Case?

According to reports, the drunk man, identified as Sukhendra Bundela, a resident of Imalia village, arrived at the Raipura Police Station under the heavy influence of alcohol. After getting into a heated argument with the officers, he was escorted out of the station premises. However, near the gate, Bundela noticed a government police vehicle parked inside the compound with its keys still in the ignition. Capitalizing on the security oversight, he immediately got into the car and sped off.

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Rampage in Market Creates Fear and Panic

After escaping with the official car, Bundela drove recklessly through the weekly market area, crashing into several parked vehicles and pedestrians on the road. The sudden rampage caused severe panic, forcing bystanders to run for safety. Videos recorded on mobile phones by onlookers captured the chaos and subsequently went viral on social media. The incident caused a massive commotion at the police station lasting nearly two hours. Police teams eventually managed to bring the situation under control and took the accused into custody. Several people received minor injuries during the incident.  

Residents Question Security Lapse and Police Negligence

Local residents strongly criticized the police for their negligence, accusing officers of carelessness and demanding strict disciplinary action against those responsible. Senior police officials have launched a full investigation into the matter to determine how the key was left inside the government vehicle and to address the critical security lapse within the police station premises.

Also Read: Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops

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Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested
Tags: home-hero-pos-2MP police car theft viral videoMP police vehicle stolen drunk man PannaPanna police car theft viral videoRaipura police station security lapse MP

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Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested

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Madhya Pradesh: Drunk Man Flees With Police Vehicle, Causes Market Rampage; Arrested
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