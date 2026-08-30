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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for multiple districts across the state.

Rampaging Mandakini & Dam Failure Trigger Massive Floods in MP’s Satna, Chitrakoot
Rampaging Mandakini & Dam Failure Trigger Massive Floods in MP’s Satna, Chitrakoot

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 08:40 IST

Continuous heavy rainfall has thrown life out of gear in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna and Chitrakoot districts, with several villages submerged and cut off from nearby towns. The swelling Mandakini River, breached Gorgi Dam and rising water levels have triggered widespread flooding, forcing authorities to deploy boats and launch rescue operations in affected areas.

Mandakini River Swells to Nearly 30 Feet

The water level of the Mandakini River has risen to nearly 30 feet following incessant rainfall. Several low-lying neighbourhoods have been inundated, with boats deployed in areas where roads have turned into waterways. The situation in Chitrakoot has also worsened, with around 400 shops along the ghats inundated. A nearly 300-metre-long bridge at Ramghat was washed away, disrupting connectivity in the area.

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Villages Submerged, Connectivity Hit

The breach of the Gorgi Dam has caused floodwaters to enter several villages, leaving residents stranded and cutting off some settlements from the city. Roads and local routes have been inundated, making movement difficult and hampering access to affected areas.

Helicopters, SDRF Deployed for Rescue

SDRF teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. People stranded on rooftops are being airlifted with the help of helicopters, while boats have been deployed to reach residents trapped in inundated neighbourhoods.

Railway Services Affected

Waterlogging on railway tracks near Chitrakoot has also disrupted train movement. The flooding has affected rail connectivity, with authorities monitoring the situation as rainfall continues.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh as the rain spell continues. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories. According to the IMD Weather Centre, Madhya Pradesh has received 694.5 mm (27 inches) of rainfall so far this monsoon. This is around 2.7 inches below the normal 762.3 mm (30 inches) expected by this time.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

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Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away
Tags: Chitrakoot Flood AlertIMD Heavy Rain AlertMadhya Pradesh FloodsMandakini River SwellSatna Heavy RainfallSDRF Rescue Operations

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Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

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Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away
Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away
Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away
Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

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