Madhya Pradesh Woman Traps Young Men in Love Web, Calls Them To 5-Star Hotels And Blackmail – Watch Video

In a dramatic operation in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, police allegedly caught a woman red-handed while she was collecting money from a young man she had reportedly been blackmailing. Acting on information about the alleged extortion attempt, police personnel laid a trap and arrested the woman while she was receiving the money.

Lured Youths Through Fake Love Trap

According to the information provided, the woman allegedly targeted young men by first developing a relationship with them and gaining their trust. She would reportedly lure them into meeting her at a five-star hotel and later allegedly use the encounters to threaten and blackmail them for money. Investigators are now examining whether other young men may have been targeted in a similar manner.

लड़कों को प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर फाइव स्टार होटल में मिलने बुलाती थी मोहतरमा, फिर करती थी ब्लैकमेल, आज मध्य प्रदेश की जबलपुर पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर मोहतरमा को गोपाल बाग होटल से पैसे लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया और मौके पर ही कनपटे सेक दिए अब मोहतरमा को गंभीर धाराओं में जेल भेजा जा… pic.twitter.com/4vHH8BLcR1 — Rajbir Singh Rohilla (@Rajbirrohilla) September 21, 2026

Woman Police Officer Catches Her Red-Handed

Police reportedly planned the operation after receiving information about the alleged blackmail. A woman police officer, dressed in civilian clothes, participated in the trap to avoid alerting the suspect. The accused was allegedly caught at the spot while accepting a bag containing money from the targeted youth. Police then took her into custody and began further questioning.

Serious Charges, Probe Underway

Following her arrest, the woman is facing serious allegations related to blackmail and extortion. Police are investigating the circumstances of the case and checking whether others were involved in the alleged scheme. Authorities are also expected to examine evidence gathered during the operation as part of the investigation.

Police Appeal To Youths

Jabalpur Police has appealed to young people who may find themselves facing similar threats not to panic or give in to blackmail. Officials have advised victims to immediately approach the police rather than paying money or handling the situation on their own. The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected as police examine the allegations and evidence in the case.

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