A senior IPS officer from another district has also been entrusted with the investigation of the case by Justice V Lakshminarayanan, with IG rank officer overseeing it.

An Order on Tuesday That Muzzled the Feed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday intervened in a case which had already become viral on social media. In this case, sexual harassment allegations are made against the MLA of TVK in the Kallakurichi district. Justice V Lakshminarayanan ordered that all the posts related to this case be deleted and not allowed any new posts on any platforms.

How the Case Got To Court

This order came on a petition filed by Thrisuli against the MLA for taking action on allegations of sexual harassment against him (Thrishuli vs Secretary). In the course of hearing, it was stated by the State Public Prosecutor that there had been a complaint only one day back, that is, on Monday and an FIR had been lodged by the police.

A Judge’s Sharp Words for the Press

The bench did not hide its unhappiness with how the matter had been covered. It said the media had shown too little sensitivity in reporting such allegations, and described the exposure of a victim’s identity as an old way of shaming women. The judge added that harassment does not spare anyone because of time, place, money or the position a woman holds.

“The press could have shown some sensitivity in a matter like this,” the court said, adding that its lack left the bench no option but to intervene.

The Law the Court Leaned On

The court relied upon Section 16 of the PoSH Act, 2013, which prohibits any publication about the identity of the complainant, the accused, and the witnesses. This includes all information about the inquiry process and the recommendation made by the committee. As per the court, the provisions for such confidentiality start once a complaint is lodged in writing.

The court restrained the media from publishing any information relating to this provision. It directed the police department of cyber crime to ensure deletion of such information posted and prosecution of those violating this provision.

An Internal Committee, Ordered From the Top

The court told the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to form an Internal Committee under the PoSH Act to examine the complaint. The gag on social media posts will stay until that committee disposes of the matter.

Change of Hands for the Criminal Investigation

Since the accused person was holding a constitutional post, the court ruled that the criminal investigation and the monitoring should be elevated above the district. Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh has been appointed as the investigating officer in this case while Inspector General of Police (Administration) N Kamini will monitor her.

Positions Held in Court

Attorneys S Jeyakumar and S Tamilselvan were for the petitioners while State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan along with Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani were for the respondents. Advocate D Nagasaila appeared for the complainant.

Only Two More Days for Next Court Hearing

The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 27 where the state will have to inform the progress made in the investigation. At this stage, the court expects to find the Internal Committee being constituted, offending posts having been removed from the social media sites and the new investigating officer having got to work. The accusations are still allegations and nothing has yet been proved against the MLA.

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