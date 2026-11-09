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Home > Regionals News > Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said

Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said

Ghaziabad's Madrasa Jamia Khulfa-i-Rashideen is set to reopen after five months following the Allahabad High Court's conditional order on its sealing.

Allahabad HC Clears Way For Ghaziabad Madrasa To Reopen After 5 Months (Image: X)
Allahabad HC Clears Way For Ghaziabad Madrasa To Reopen After 5 Months (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 12:34 IST

Madrasa Jamia Khulfa-i-Rashideen in Ghaziabad is set to reopen after remaining sealed for five months over allegations of beef being dumped into the Hindon River. The Allahabad High Court’s October 30, 2026, order has paved the way for the premises in Kanawani Colony, Indirapuram, to be handed back to its management committee. Following an application by the seminary’s operator, Mohd Shamim, District Minority Welfare Officer Kailash Chandra Tiwari issued instructions on November 6 for the de-sealing process.

The Allahabad High Court had directed the competent State authority to decide the matter within two weeks after hearing the petitioner. It made the removal of the seal conditional on no adverse order being passed during that period.

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What the Allahabad High Court said about the sealed Ghaziabad madrasa

The court clarified: “In case no adverse order is passed against the petitioner within above period, the seal affixed to the premises of the petitioner’s Madarsa shall be removed- Otherwise legal consequence of order if passed shall follow.”

The DMWO subsequently instructed Waqf Inspector Santram Pal to begin the process and prepare an execution report (panchnama) if no adverse order had been entered. Local administration and Waqf officials were directed to restore possession.

Why the Allahabad High Court case began after the June sealing

The madrasa was sealed on June 6, 2026, following joint inspection reports by the Waqf Inspector and Naib Tehsildar. The action followed allegations by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal that cow meat had been dumped into the Hindon River.

According to a press statement by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), which supported the litigation, madrasa students were intimidated and teachers were falsely implicated in criminal proceedings. The teachers later secured bail from the Allahabad High Court.

Conditions attached to the Allahabad High Court-directed reopening

The madrasa’s operations will remain subject to Uttar Pradesh’s madrasa education laws and applicable government regulations.

Advocates Mohammad Khalid and Umar Khalid appeared for the petitioners, while advocate Nadeem Akhtar represented the Ghaziabad administration. The Allahabad High Court’s directions have now set the process of restoring the premises in motion.

Also Read: He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement    

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Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said
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Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said

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Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said

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Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said
Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said
Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said
Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said
Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said

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