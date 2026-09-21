Maggots In School Kitchen, Classes In Mud Rooms: How Inspection Exposed Udaipur Tribal Schools’ Grim Reality

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka found primary schools in rural Udaipur’s Kherwara constituency running in tents, mud houses and damaged government buildings during an inspection on Sunday. The team visited Demat, Pongli and Babari villages under its “Adivasi School Thik Karo” campaign. In several places, villagers had pooled their own money to keep schools running and carry out basic repairs after government buildings were shut down because they had become dilapidated.

The inspection also raised concerns about food being served to children. The team found maggots crawling inside a school kitchen where food for students was being cooked. In another school setup in Demat, raw food supplies were kept inside a toilet. The findings led the CJP to question how the Rs 1,500 crore Tribal Area Development budget was being used if local residents were having to fund basic school facilities themselves.

Udaipur school has one teacher for 70 children in ruined classrooms

At the Government Primary Tribal School in Demat, the team found one teacher handling 70 children in two dilapidated classrooms. An Independence Day message was still written on the wall, which Ranka said was because no actual teaching had taken place for an entire month. The school building itself was in a state of ruin.

“At the Govt Primary Tribal School in Demat, Kherwara (Udaipur), the message for Independence Day is still written on the wall. This is because no actual teaching has taken place for a whole month. The entire building is in a state of ruin. There is one teacher and two dilapidated classrooms for 70 children. We have completely abandoned our tribal children to the margins,” Ranka said in a post on X.

Udaipur villagers turn to tents and mud rooms as buildings remain shut

The inspection found that some schools were being run from temporary tents or mud houses built by villagers after official buildings became unusable. One school in Demat was operating from a single mud room, while residents had also been forced to contribute their own money to keep education going and attempt repairs.

Ranka also questioned whether politicians would accept similar conditions for their own children. “Would Madan Dilwar or Bhajan Lal Sharma feed their own children food from a kitchen infested with maggots like this? Would any politician from Rajasthan or anywhere in the country send their children to this school? So, why are the tribals forced to send their children to such schools?”

Udaipur tribal belt faces questions over Rs 1,500 crore development budget

The CJP team has sought answers over the use of the Rs 1,500 crore Tribal Area Development budget, pointing to the condition of schools in the Udaipur tribal belt. The party said families with limited means were being left to collect money themselves for basic education facilities while children continued to study in unsafe and makeshift surroundings.

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