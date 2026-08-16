Mahad MIDC Gas Leak: What Happened Inside Indo Amines That Left One Worker Dead?

A gas leak at Indo Amines Limited in Mahad MIDC on Friday evening, August 15, left several workers affected. The incident took place on Independence Day and triggered panic in the industrial area.

According to preliminary information, gas released from hydrochloric acid entered the workers’ noses, eyes and mouths. Several workers complained of breathing problems, dizziness and discomfort. Some reportedly became unconscious.

One worker, identified as 28-year-old Amit Kumar, died while undergoing treatment. Kumar was originally from Bihar. Another worker is reportedly in critical condition and has been shifted for further treatment.

Over 30 Workers Affected After Gas Leak

Reports suggest that more than 30 workers were affected by the gas leak. Around 36 people were admitted to the Mahad MIDC MMA Hospital after experiencing health problems linked to the gas.

Eight workers were reportedly more seriously affected. Two workers were shifted to Mumbai after their condition worsened. They were initially being treated at a private hospital in Mahad.

The impact was reportedly not limited to factory workers. People travelling on the nearby road also complained of breathing difficulties after coming in contact with the gas.

Did Rainwater Spread the Toxic Gas?

According to information available so far, rain may have played a role in spreading the gas. It is suspected that the leaked gas travelled through rainwater, affecting workers moving in and around the premises.

The incident has raised fresh questions over safety measures at the industrial unit.

Officials Visit Indo Amines Plant

Authorities have started an investigation into the incident. Factory Inspector Mr Tamboli and Mahad in-charge DySP Shashikant Pawar visited the company at around 10 am.

Officials held discussions with the company management regarding the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the leak and whether safety protocols were followed.