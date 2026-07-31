Maharashtra Flood: Man Escapes Death By Holding Tree, Wife, 2 Daughters Die After SUV Is Washed Away In Yavatmal

A tragic incident took place in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district after a woman and her two daughters died when their SUV was swept away by floodwater. The bodies of the victims were recovered along with the vehicle on Friday.

The family was travelling towards Loni in Ahilyanagar district on Thursday when the accident happened. Heavy rainfall had caused the Kupti River to overflow near a bridge in the Darwha area.

Family Car Was Washed Away While Crossing Flooded Bridge

According to officials, the driver misjudged the depth of the water and the strength of the river current while trying to cross the bridge. The strong flow quickly took control of the SUV and washed it away.

Avinash Khandare, who was travelling along with his family members, managed to survive the accident due to his smart thinking as he grabbed a nearby tree when the car was swept away by the floodwaters. Unfortunately, he could not save his wife, Madhavi and two daughters, who were caught inside the SUV.

Rescue Teams Conduct Search Operation Overnight

Following the reports regarding the accident, police personnel and disaster management teams arrived at the site. An extensive search operation was launched in order to locate the missing family members.

The search operation continued until late in the night. The bodies of the lady along with her two daughters were found alongside the damaged car.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued rainfall alerts for several parts of Maharashtra due to heavy showers. The state received red, orange, and yellow alerts in different districts.

Earlier this month, rain-related incidents claimed the lives of 13 people in Maharashtra, while 10 others were injured.

Flood Situation Affects Several Families in State

According to the State Emergency Control Room, heavy rainfall damaged nearly 100 houses across affected areas. Many families facing flood-like conditions were moved to safer locations by local authorities.

The latest incident highlights the dangers of crossing flooded roads and overflowing rivers during heavy rains. Authorities have advised people to avoid travelling through waterlogged areas during severe weather conditions.