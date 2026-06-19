Maharashtra Food Poisoning Scare: 80 Hospitalised After Eating Shawarma and Pizza in Bhiwandi

BHIWANDI: Chicken shawarma, pizza and falooda led to food poisoning in the Khandu Pada area of Bhiwandi city. At first, 11 people, including six in one family, became sick on Thursday. They started developing symptoms like vomiting and discomfort and were immediately transferred to IGM Sub-District Hospital for treatment. During the night and on Friday morning, as treatment started, several other patients presented with symptoms at the hospital. This has now brought the current number of food poisoning patients to 80. Authorities at the hospital said all who are hospitalised are in stable condition. But officials have not dismissed the prospect of the number rising further.

Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Scare

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Shantinagar Police Station, along with his team, reached the IGM Sub-District Hospital on receiving information about the incident and took statements from the affected patients. Police have filed a case against the owner of the shop over the incident.

Reportedly, the people had bought chicken shawarma and pizza from a shop named ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandupada area and ate the food at their homes. People started feeling unwell Thursday morning, and by afternoon were taken to hospitals as they deteriorated in health. The symptoms mentioned by patients were vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhoea, and weakness. Initial investigations confirmed to doctors that it was food poisoning.

80 People Hospitalised due to Food Poisoning

Dr. Madhavi Pandhare, Superintendent, IGM Sub-District Hospital shared, “We went to IGM Sub-District Hospital and interviewed the patients; they told us that they had bought chicken shawarma and pizza in ‘Famous Shawarma’ shop in Khandupada and ate it at their homes and after eating, they started feeling pain.”

The inquiry will be conducted at the Shantinagar Police Station, said Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Inspector at the station.

At present, all the patients affected are in treatment at IGM Sub-District Hospital and further patients are being admitted. The Hospital Superintendent Dr. Madhavi Pandhare requested citizens not to eat outside food in the extreme summer heat and advised them to eat healthy homemade food instead.

FDA Launches Probe

A team from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took over the scene late in the evening, collecting samples of the food for analysis. The samples analysed were tomato sauce, chicken pieces, pizza base, mayonnaise and six other food items, said FDA Assistant Commissioner Santosh Sirosia. Further, approximately ₹3,500 worth of food items such as cheese analogue, pizza base, chicken and others were taken.

The FDA has also sent a notice to temporarily close the Famous Shawarma outlet. After the investigation is finished and laboratory results of samples collected are received, further action will be taken. A case has been lodged with Shantinagar Police Station against the hotel’s owner, Dilshad Ansari, says Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

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