Maharashtra Hospital CCTV Captures Attack On Doctors; 17 Booked After Shiv Sena Leaders Storm ICU

Seventeen people, including Shiv Sena office-bearers, have been booked after a midnight confrontation at Relief Hospital in Palghar city allegedly turned violent, with a group forcing its way into the ICU and threatening doctors and staff. Reportedly, among those named are MLA Rajendra Gavit’s son Rohit Gavit, Shiv Sena District Chief Kundan Sankhe and City Chief Rahul Gharat. CCTV cameras recorded the alleged assault, which has sparked anger in the Maharashtra medical sector.

The case centres on five Govindas who had been admitted after suffering injuries during a Dahi Handi programme. A dispute reportedly broke out when members of their team sought their discharge. The hospital put the treatment bill at Rs 19,866. Although Rs 10,000 was paid, the disagreement did not end and later escalated inside the hospital.

Doctors were allegedly abused and a hospital staffer was reportedly slapped during a disturbing incident at a Palghar hospital. A case has been registered against 17 people, including political functionaries. What is happening in Maharashtra?

Hospitals must remain safe spaces… pic.twitter.com/PKyHhuHjsA — medicopenia_155 (@medicopenia_155) September 6, 2026

Maharashtra police probe alleged ICU assault and threats

Reports say that the complaint alleges that Sankhe, Gharat and others entered the Emergency Department and confronted the doctors. When the receptionist intervened, he was allegedly beaten. The group then entered the ICU, where the situation further escalated.

One of the injured Govindas was allegedly taken out of the hospital after a nurse was threatened. The complaint further alleges that the nurse’s IV saline line was snatched during the incident. The allegations are now part of the police investigation, while the CCTV footage is also available as a record of what happened.

Maharashtra case filed under BNS and medical protection law

As per reports, acting on a complaint from a hospital employee, Palghar Police registered a case against the 17 accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act. PSI Vinay Kesarkar is handling the further investigation.

The incident has caused concern across Maharashtra’s medical sector, particularly because the alleged confrontation moved into the ICU after beginning as a dispute over the discharge of injured Govindas. Police are now investigating the allegations against the accused and the circumstances surrounding the midnight hospital ruckus.

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