Maharashtra ‘Maharaj’ 28-Year-Old Assaults Woman During ‘Grah Shanti’ Puja, 3 Arrested

A 27-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a self-styled ‘Maharaj’ during a puja at her home in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district after her family approached him over her husband’s recurring health problems. The accused allegedly blamed the illness on ‘Grah Dosh’ and claimed a religious ritual could help. Bhisi police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday, August 30, in the Bhisi police station area of Chimur tehsil. The family had also suspected ‘Kalsarp Dosh’ behind the husband’s worsening health and contacted Maharaj Shubham Latari Khangar, who is associated with Jagannath Maharaj Bhadrabhesh Devasthan.

Maharashtra case unfolds after ‘Grah Shanti’ ritual at home

According to the complaint, Khangar arrived at the woman’s house with two associates for the puja. During the ritual, he allegedly sent the woman’s husband outside on the pretext of bringing items needed for the ceremony. Once he left, Khangar allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

According to reports, after the alleged assault, the woman told her husband and family members about what had happened. The family then approached Bhisi police station and filed a complaint, leading to an investigation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra police arrest three accused in case

Based on the complaint, police arrested 26-year-old Shubham Latari Khangar, along with his associates Sachin Modak and Tejas Walkate. Maharashtra Police registered a case under Sections 64(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per reports.

Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Bhisi Police Station In-charge Mangesh Bhongale. The authorities are investigating the allegations against all three accused.

Maharashtra incident raises concerns over superstition

The case has again raised concerns over people posing as ‘babas’ and ‘maharajs’ and allegedly exploiting families dealing with illness or personal problems. In this Maharashtra case, the family had turned to the accused hoping to address the husband’s health issues and perform ‘Grah Shanti’.

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