A man suspected of murdering his wife by attacking her with a stone while she was asleep allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a fire he had set on his farm in Beed district of Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region. The incident came to light after police launched a search for the man in connection with his wife’s murder. The accused, identified as Vishnu Ganpat Kadam, was the prime suspect in the killing of his wife, Bhivrabhai Kadam. According to preliminary information, the murder was allegedly committed after an argument over Vishnu’s suspected extramarital relationship, which his wife had reportedly opposed.

Wife Attacked With Stone While Sleeping

Police suspect that Vishnu attacked Bhivrabhai with a stone while she was asleep, killing her. The incident reportedly took place following tensions between the couple over his alleged illicit relationship. After the murder, Vishnu allegedly fled from the house, raising suspicion about his involvement in the crime. Police reached the residence after receiving information about the woman’s death and began an investigation. During the initial inquiry, investigators found that Vishnu was missing and that he was reportedly the last person seen with his wife.

Police Launch Manhunt for Prime Suspect

As suspicion centred on Vishnu, police began efforts to trace him and launched a manhunt to locate the accused. Investigators were looking into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s murder while searching for his whereabouts. However, before police could apprehend him, Vishnu allegedly took an extreme step on his farm.

Man Dies After Jumping Into Farm Fire

According to preliminary reports, Vishnu had set a fire on his agricultural land and subsequently jumped into it. He died in the incident. The development brought an end to the search for the prime suspect, even as police continued investigating the circumstances of both deaths. Further details regarding the incident, including the sequence of events and the exact circumstances surrounding Vishnu’s death, are awaited.

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