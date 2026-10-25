Maharashtra Man Marries Wife’s Younger Sister; First Wife And Father-In-Law Oppose Decision, He Murders Son-In-Law With Sword – Full Details

A family dispute over a second marriage allegedly ended in murder in Maharashtra’s Mangalwedha taluka of Pandharpur, where Kisan Gadhire was killed during a violent clash with his father-in-law, Atul Kasbe. According to initial information, Kasbe allegedly attacked Gadhire with a stone and a sword after tensions escalated over Gadhire’s marriage to his wife’s younger sister.

How Maharashtra family dispute turned violent

Gadhire had brought his wife’s younger sister to his house, reportedly on the pretext of helping her pursue higher education. He later married her, a decision opposed by his first wife and her father, Kasbe.

The marriage led to an argument between the family members in Maharashtra. During the confrontation, Gadhire allegedly tried to attack his father-in-law and brother-in-law with a sword before chasing his brother-in-law.

Maharashtra murder case involves stone and sword attack

During the altercation, Kasbe allegedly struck Gadhire on the head with a stone and also attacked him with a sword. Gadhire died in the attack.

The incident has brought a family dispute in Maharashtra to the attention of local police, who are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. The allegations against Kasbe have yet to be established through the investigation.

Maharashtra police investigate killing in Mangalwedha

Mangalwedha police are investigating the case to establish the sequence of events that led to Gadhire’s death. The initial account links the alleged killing to opposition within the family over his marriage to his sister-in-law.

No further details about arrests, charges or the police investigation were available in the information provided.

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