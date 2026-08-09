Maharashtra Milk Price Hike: Your Daily Milk Will Cost More From August 11, Check New Rates

Milk is set to become costlier across Maharashtra from Tuesday, August 11. With the changes in price, the cow and buffalo milk will increase by ₹2 per litre. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association. The decision was made in a meeting which was chaired by association president Gopalrao Mhaske.

This latest revision in milk prices has been approved by the representatives of major cooperative and private dairies. The move is expected to impact all households as it will increase their daily expenses, especially ahead of the festive season.

Cow Milk To Cost ₹62 Per Litre

Under the revised rates, cow milk will cost ₹62 per litre, up from the current ₹60. Buffalo milk will also see a ₹2 increase. The price of buffalo milk will rise from ₹76 to ₹78 per litre. The new rates will apply from August 11. The increase is likely to affect families that buy milk regularly. It could also push up the cost of several dairy products.

Why Has Milk Become More Expensive?

The association has cited rising operating costs behind the decision. According to the body, diesel prices have increased by around ₹10. Packaging costs have also gone up by nearly 30 per cent. Higher procurement, fuel and packaging expenses have added pressure on dairy businesses.

Citing these rising costs, the association decided to increase milk prices by ₹2 per litre. Prices of some dairy products may also rise by up to 10 per cent.

More Price Hikes Possible Ahead

The recent hike has raised worries over more price increases. According to the association, increasing costs of production may result in future pressures on milk prices. Consumers are likely to experience increased costs per month for their milk consumption. The rising prices of dairy goods have added to this problem.