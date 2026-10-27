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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Pune counting centre sees objections over eight unsealed ballot boxes, while Nagpur records 204 valid postal votes.

Maharashtra MLC Results 2026 LIVE: Pune Sees Counting Row (Image: X)
Maharashtra MLC Results 2026 LIVE: Pune Sees Counting Row (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:59 IST

The Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE updates on Tuesday, October 27, saw objections and confusion at counting centres in Pune, while postal ballot figures emerged from Nagpur. Votes are being counted for three graduate and two teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In Pune, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Harshada Deshmukh raised concerns over ballot boxes, while a teacher voter left a note demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Pune graduate seat sees ballot box objections

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At the Pune Graduate constituency counting centre, confusion broke out after Harshada Deshmukh objected that eight ballot boxes had not been sealed. She alleged that the wire was broken, raising concerns at the counting centre.

The Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE updates also featured a note found at the Pune Teachers’ constituency counting centre. The note read, “No one can buy us. Implement the old pension scheme or else.” The letter was cast by a teacher voter at Rajewadi polling station in Purandar taluka.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Jayant Ajgaonkar flags counting centre issues

Jayant Ajgaonkar, who said he had himself been an MLA from the teachers’ constituency, criticised the arrangements. “I have never seen an election like this. We were even forbidden to take our own things,” he said.

He added that various objections had been raised at the counting centre since morning and that several issues were being reported. Ajgaonkar said teachers were self-respecting and had issued a warning by submitting a letter from the counting centre.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Nagpur records 204 valid postal votes

In Nagpur division, 238 postal votes were cast, of which 34 were rejected. This left 204 valid postal votes. The figures were reported during the ongoing Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE counting updates.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Amravati counting proceeds in rounds

In the Amravati Division Teachers’ constituency, ballot papers were being arranged in batches of 25 for the second round. The third round of this process was complete, with 14 ballot papers being taken from ballot boxes and placed into the second round. A total of six rounds are planned before the actual counting of votes begins.

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Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests
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Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests

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Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Updates and Key Contests

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