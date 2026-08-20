19-Year-Old Left In Critical Condition After Gloves, Wipes Left Inside During C-Section In Maharashtra

A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after surgical material was found inside her abdomen following a C-section at Beed District Hospital in Maharashtra. Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad underwent the delivery surgery on August 1 and was discharged four days later. She later developed excruciating abdominal pain, prompting her family to take her to a private hospital, where a scan detected foreign objects inside her abdomen. She was then taken to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for emergency surgery.

Beed medical negligence case leaves new mother critically ill

Reportedly, doctors at Sassoon Hospital removed surgical gloves and paper tissue wipes that had allegedly been left inside her body during the delivery procedure. Her family has expressed deep concern over her condition. As per reports, her husband accused the medical team of incompetence, while her mother said Sandhya was so weak that she could not even hold her newborn. The family filed a complaint with the district hospital administration on Tuesday.

Beed District Surgeon Satishkumar Solanke confirmed that notices had been issued to the doctor and staff involved in the surgery. He said strict disciplinary action would be taken if the health department finds them guilty. The case is now being examined as an alleged instance of medical negligence.

Beed case echoes other incidents of retained surgical items

Retained surgical items are a recognised and preventable surgical complication. Medical literature says objects such as gauze, sponges, needles and instruments can remain inside the abdomen and later cause severe pain, infection, abscesses, intestinal obstruction and other complications.

In a 2025 Lucknow case, a woman discovered that scissors had remained inside her abdomen for 17 years after a C-section performed in 2008. Doctors at KGMU removed the scissors in March 2025 after an X-ray detected them during another medical evaluation.

Beed investigation will decide responsibility

Another documented Indian case involved a woman who developed serious complications after a C-section and was later found to have a sponge inside her intestine. A subsequent operation was required, along with further treatment including a colostomy.

In Sandhya’s case, however, responsibility has not yet been established. The notices issued to the doctor and staff are part of the health department’s inquiry, and disciplinary action will depend on its findings.

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