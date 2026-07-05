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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village

Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village

Maharashtra Road Accident: A seven-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a speeding car in Washim’s Kavthal village while returning from a market with her grandfather. CCTV footage has revealed the heartbreaking sequence of events as police begin an investigation.

Seven-year-old girl dies after being hit by a speeding car in Washim, Maharashtra (Photo: X)
Seven-year-old girl dies after being hit by a speeding car in Washim, Maharashtra (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 19:32 IST

A devastating road accident in Washim district of Maharashtra has claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl. The devastating accident happened in Kavthal village on Saturday, and it occurred when the child was heading home from a local market with her grandfather. 
 

Maharashtra Road Collision: How the Accident Happened

The initial investigation has revealed that the girl was hit by a car when she was trying to cross the road. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle dragged the young girl for some distance before coming to a stop.
 
In the accident, the child suffered a critical injury in the collision and that is why she was rushed to a nearby hospital. As she was brought to the hospital, doctors declared her dead. There were some eyewitnesses who saw the incident and stated that the driver stopped the vehicle after the crash and checked on the child before leaving the spot. This incident has raised serious concerns about speeding and road safety in rural areas. 
 

CCTV Footage Captures the Horror

The entire accident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage of the viral incident reportedly shows the child attempting to cross and briefly running before being struck. Locals rushed to help after witnessing the crash, creating distressing scenes in the village. According to reports, police have registered a case and have already started a detailed investigation into this matter. 
 

Rising Road Accident Deaths in Maharashtra

#The tragedy comes amid alarming road safety statistics in Maharashtra. The state recorded 16,431 road deaths in 2025, the highest in five years. Fatal accidents rose sharply compared to previous years, with two-wheeler users remaining the most vulnerable group.
 
Authorities continue to stress the need for stricter enforcement and improved road safety awareness to prevent further loss of life.
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Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village
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Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village
Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village
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