Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Duped With Fake Job Promise In Nashik, Brutally Assaulted After Asking For Money Back; Netizens Spark Outrage As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Nashik: A disturbing case of alleged job fraud and violence has come to light from Shivajinagar in Nashik, where a 32-year-old woman was reportedly duped with a fake job promise and later assaulted when she asked for her money back. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the growing number of employment-related scams targeting vulnerable individuals.

Fake Job Promise Turns Violent

According to initial reports, the woman had paid money after being promised a cleaning job. However, when the job did not materialise, she approached those involved to demand a refund. What followed was a violent confrontation.

A video circulating online shows a group of people allegedly attacking several women in the Shivajinagar’s Jail Road area. The visuals have sparked outrage, with many questioning the rise in such scams and the safety of job seekers.

🚨 Viewer Discretion Advised 🚨

NASHIK | A disturbing incident from Shivajinagar where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly duped with a fake job promise and later brutally assaulted when she demanded her money back. This reflects growing exploitation in the name of employment. pic.twitter.com/DET1EghxUg — Shiva Thakur 🔥 (@SShivathakur) March 27, 2026

Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

Authorities have confirmed that a complaint has been registered at the Nashik Road police station. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify those involved in the assault.

Officials said action will be taken based on the findings, and efforts are underway to verify the claims linked to the job fraud and the violence seen in the video.

Rising Concern Over Job Scams

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with fake job offers, especially those targeting women and individuals in urgent need of employment. Social media users have expressed concern over the increasing number of such cases and the lack of safeguards.

Police have urged people to remain cautious while dealing with job offers and to verify credentials before making any payments. The case is currently under investigation, and further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Pre-Wedding Shoot Turns Violent At Karnataka Temple: Photographers Assaulted By Locals Over Footwear Dispute; Internet Sparks Outrage, Raises Concerns Over Tourist Safety | WATCH