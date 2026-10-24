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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

Maharashtra has approached the Bombay High Court, accusing FSSAI of usurping state powers through food safety regulations and seeking to restore its authority to inspect large food businesses.

Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court (Photo: ANI)
Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 13:53 IST

The Maharashtra government has moved the Bombay High Court against several food safety regulations, arguing that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has unconstitutionally created a parallel enforcement regime that takes over the state’s powers. The petition was filed through the state Commissioner of Food Safety. A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna heard it on Friday and said it would take up the matter again on November 26.

A Law Meant To Spread Power Around

The state’s case begins with the purpose of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to the petition, the Act was meant to decentralise food regulation. Enforcement was originally carried out through the state Commissioner of Food Safety and designated officers.

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The Amendments The State Objects To

The plea says the Centre and the FSSAI have since issued a series of amendments that “steadily dismantle the decentralised regime”. It argues that the FSSAI chief executive officer acted unlawfully by creating posts such as “Central Food Safety Officer” and “Central Licensing Authority”. These roles, the state says, are foreign to the framework of the Act.

What Maharashtra Wants From The Court

The state has asked the High Court to quash the amendments and regulations it calls unconstitutional. It has also sought a stay on a May 2023 order that restricts state officers from inspecting centrally licensed units.

Why The Inspection Rule Matters

Senior FDA officials say they are trying to win back the state’s right to inspect every food business operator as it sees fit. At present, businesses with a turnover of Rs 50 crore or more come under the Central Licensing Authority of the FSSAI. As a result, whenever the state FDA wants to inspect large food businesses or 3-star hotels, it needs prior written permission from the FSSAI.

The Park Inn Exception

One official said the only exception was the inspection of Park Inn by Radisson in Navi Mumbai, where the state suspended the food licence. The official said the FDA had received a complaint in that case, and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe allowed the team to go ahead. In other cases, the official said, the state either had to seek permission or take FSSAI officers along.

What Is Not Yet Known

The FSSAI’s response to the petition has not been reported. It is also unclear whether the court has issued notice to the Centre or the regulator, or whether it has given any interim relief on the May 2023 order.

The Road Ahead

The High Court will hear the matter again on November 26. The FSSAI and the Centre are expected to put forward their side, and the court may decide whether to grant the stay the state wants. The outcome could shape who has the final word on inspecting large food businesses and hotels in Maharashtra, and could matter to other states that share the same concern.

Also Read: Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

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Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

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Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

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Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

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Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers
Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers
Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers
Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers
Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

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