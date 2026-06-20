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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead, Dozens Trapped in Parbhani, Watch

Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead, Dozens Trapped in Parbhani, Watch

A roof collapse at the under-construction sabha mandap of the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has left several devotees feared dead and dozens trapped under debris. Rescue teams are conducting urgent operations as authorities assess casualties and injuries.

5 feared dead after under-construction roof collapses at temple in Maharashtra (IMAGE: X)
5 feared dead after under-construction roof collapses at temple in Maharashtra (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 17:41 IST

MAHARASHTRA TEMPLE VIDEO: Preliminary reports suggest that five people are feared dead and around 40 devotees are trapped after the roof of an under-construction sabha mandap had collapsed at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple in Parbhani district in Maharashtra on Saturday. The incident was in a popular temple at Yashwadi in Manwath tehsil of Parbhani district. Initial information suggests that the roof of the sabha mandap (prayer area) that was being constructed in front of the temple collapsed out of the blue while a large gathering of devotees was present at the premises.

Roof of Under-Construction Sabha Mandap Collapses

Temple Roof Falls on Devotees in Maharashtra’s Parbhani District

This collapse caused panic and chaos in the region as the temple was visited by a large number of people on Saturday. According to preliminary reports, multiple devotees were seriously injured in the accident. But officials with the district have yet to officially say how many people were killed or injured. 

It is estimated that some 30 to 40 devotees are still buried under the rubble and a rescue operation is underway to extract them.

After the incident, the District administration officials, police officers and rescue teams rushed towards the scene. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing with great urgency.

The injured are being moved to local hospitals for treatment and authorities are still determining the damage and how many more may be trapped under the debris, officials said. The reasons of the collapse remain unclear. More details are awaited as rescue efforts continue. The figures available so far are preliminary, and official figures of casualties and injuries are yet to be released in detail and confirmed.

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Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead, Dozens Trapped in Parbhani, Watch
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Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead, Dozens Trapped in Parbhani, Watch
Maharashtra Temple Roof Collapse: Five People Feared Dead, Dozens Trapped in Parbhani, Watch
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