Two Killed, One Injured After BMW Crashes Into Divider On Mumbai-Vadodara Highway; Body Parts Scattered

Maharashtra: A high-speed BMW crash on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district claimed the lives of 2 young men and left another seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday. The horrific accident occurred after the luxury sports car reportedly lost control, smashed into a road divider, and overturned multiple times, leaving the vehicle mangled beyond recognition.

High-Speed Drive Ends In Tragedy

According to police officials, the accident took place near Badlapur on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway. Preliminary investigations indicate that the BMW was travelling at an extremely high speed when the driver lost control. The car struck a divider with tremendous force before flipping several times across the roadway.

The impact was so severe that large sections of the vehicle were torn apart and scattered across the highway. Authorities reported that debris from the car and body parts of the victims were found over a considerable distance from the crash site, highlighting the intensity of the collision.

2 Occupants Die, 1 Battles Injuries

Two occupants of the BMW died on the spot due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash. A third passenger survived but suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Emergency responders and local police teams quickly reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. Traffic movement on the highway was temporarily affected as rescue personnel cleared the wreckage and collected evidence from the site.

Overspeeding Under Investigation

Police believe overspeeding was a major factor behind the crash. Investigators are examining vehicle data, eyewitness accounts, and CCTV footage from nearby locations to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

Road safety experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of driving high-performance vehicles at excessive speeds, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours when visibility and reaction times can be affected.

Growing Concern Over Highway Safety

The accident has once again raised concerns about reckless driving on major highways across Maharashtra. Authorities have urged motorists to follow speed limits and traffic regulations, stressing that even modern safety features cannot prevent fatalities when vehicles are driven at dangerously high speeds.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the crash is underway.

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