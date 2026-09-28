Maharashtra Village Puts Up ‘Village For Sale’ Poster; Here’s The Reason Behind The Unusual Protest

A village in Solapur district has become the centre of attention after residents put up a “village for sale” poster to express their anger over the continuing shortage of irrigation water. The unusual protest in Tulshi village, located in Madha taluka, reflects years of frustration among farmers and residents who say they have been waiting for irrigation water for decades. The message is being seen as a mix of anger, sarcasm and deep resentment against what villagers describe as prolonged neglect.

Tulshi Just 9 Km From Irrigation Scheme

What has further added to the villagers’ frustration is the village’s proximity to the Sina-Madha Lift Irrigation Scheme. Tulshi is reportedly located just around nine kilometres from the project, yet residents say they have received little to no benefit from it. According to villagers, the irrigation network draws water from the Ujani Dam and supplies several neighbouring villages. However, Tulshi has allegedly been left outside the canal network.

Farmers Say Water Crisis Has Continued For Decades

For residents dependent on agriculture, the lack of reliable irrigation water has become a major problem. Farmers say they have repeatedly raised the issue and waited for a solution, but the water shortage continues to affect farming and livelihoods. The “village for sale” poster is therefore being viewed as a symbolic protest rather than an actual attempt to sell the entire village.

‘What Is The Point Of Being So Close?’

The protest also raises a basic question for residents: if a major irrigation project is located just a few kilometres away, why does Tulshi remain without its benefits? Villagers hope their unusual protest will draw the attention of authorities and push for Tulshi’s inclusion in the irrigation network. For now, the “village for sale” message stands as a stark expression of their frustration over years of waiting for water.

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