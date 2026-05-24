Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances

Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Maharashtra is facing a strange weather condition where half of its districts are facing with intense heat as heatwave is currently under progression on those areas as the level of humidity, and also unwanted rain is happening in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Aurangabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity in Maharashtra. On the other hand cities like Mumbai and Pune are fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies, regions like Nagpur and Vidarbha continue to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 41°C in some areas. and some districts may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming days rainfall intensity and the lightning activity is only going to strengthen in the Maharashtra region.
Maharashtra Live Temperature Update
|Maharashtra Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mumbai
|33°C
|Humid weather with cloudy skies
|06:01 AM
|07:07 PM
|12:15 AM
|10:52 AM
|Pune
|36°C
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|05:55 AM
|06:59 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Nagpur
|41°C
|Hot weather with humidity rise
|05:31 AM
|06:42 PM
|11:52 PM
|10:29 AM
|Nashik
|35°C
|Gusty winds and cloud movement
|05:57 AM
|07:01 PM
|12:12 AM
|10:49 AM
|Thane
|33°C
|Rainfall activity possible
|06:00 AM
|07:06 PM
|12:14 AM
|10:51 AM
|Aurangabad
|38°C
|Warm weather with cloudy skies
|05:48 AM
|06:52 PM
|12:03 AM
|10:40 AM
|Kolhapur
|34°C
|Pleasant weather with showers likely
|05:58 AM
|06:58 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|Ratnagiri
|32°C
|Coastal humidity and thunderstorms
|06:02 AM
|07:04 PM
|12:16 AM
|10:53 AM
|Navi Mumbai
|33°C
|Cloudy skies with humid weather
|06:00 AM
|07:06 PM
|12:14 AM
|10:51 AM
|Solapur
|39°C
|Hot weather with gusty winds
|05:50 AM
|06:53 PM
|12:05 AM
|10:42 AM
|Amravati
|40°C
|Heatwave and cloud activity
|05:34 AM
|06:44 PM
|11:55 PM
|10:32 AM
|Jalgaon
|39°C
|Dry weather with humidity rise
|05:44 AM
|06:49 PM
|12:00 AM
|10:37 AM
|Satara
|35°C
|Pleasant weather and cloudy skies
|05:57 AM
|06:58 PM
|12:11 AM
|10:48 AM
|Sangli
|36°C
|Thunderstorm chances possible
|05:56 AM
|06:57 PM
|12:10 AM
|10:47 AM
|Latur
|38°C
|Warm and humid conditions
|05:47 AM
|06:51 PM
|12:02 AM
|10:39 AM
|Ahmednagar
|37°C
|Gusty winds and cloud movement
|05:53 AM
|06:56 PM
|12:08 AM
|10:45 AM
|Chandrapur
|41°C
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|05:33 AM
|06:41 PM
|11:53 PM
|10:30 AM
|Akola
|40°C
|Severe daytime heat continues
|05:38 AM
|06:45 PM
|11:57 PM
|10:34 AM
|Sindhudurg
|31°C
|Coastal showers and cloudy skies
|06:03 AM
|07:05 PM
|12:17 AM
|10:54 AM
|Palghar
|32°C
|Humidity rise and rainfall chances
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|12:15 AM
|10:52 AM
Why Is Maharashtra Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?
According to meteorologists, moisture movement from the Arabian Sea, unstable circulation of atmosphere, and active pre-monsoon weather systems are causing speedy formation of clouds and thunderstorms all over Maharashtra. Moisture laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea have raised the humidity level all across the coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai resulting in humid climate. Simultaneously, strong heat during daytime is aiding in the swift formation of clouds causing thunderstorms in different interior areas like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar. According to weather scientists, the unstable conditions of atmosphere and continuous cloud movement are increasing the probability of occurrence of isolated rain, lightning, and gusty winds in different parts of the state. Gusty winds caused by thunderstorms will help cool the temperature in different districts in the evening after rains. Some areas might experience sudden change in weather conditions due to active pre-monsoon weather system over western India. Weather forecasters are confident that such unstable conditions will continue to prevail in Maharashtra for the next few days due to active pre-monsoon activity in the Arabian Sea area and coastal regions.
Maharashtra Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)
|Maharashtra Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Weather Change
|Mumbai
|35°C
|33°C
|Humid and sunny
|Cloudy skies with humidity
|Cooler weather conditions
|Pune
|38°C
|36°C
|Warm and dry
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|Cloud activity intensified
|Nagpur
|43°C
|41°C
|Severe daytime heat
|Humid weather and cloud cover
|Slight temperature reduction
|Nashik
|37°C
|35°C
|Sunny intervals
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|Improved weather conditions
|Thane
|34°C
|33°C
|Humid coastal weather
|Rainfall activity possible
|Rain chances increased
|Aurangabad
|40°C
|38°C
|Dry and hot weather
|Cloud movement continues
|Cooler after cloud cover
|Kolhapur
|35°C
|34°C
|Pleasant weather
|Showers likely with cool winds
|Increased rainfall chances
|Ratnagiri
|33°C
|32°C
|Humid and warm
|Thunderstorms possible
|Stronger coastal cloud activity
|Navi Mumbai
|34°C
|33°C
|Warm and humid weather
|Cloudy skies continue
|Slight cooling after cloud cover
|Solapur
|41°C
|39°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Gusty winds and humidity rise
|Minor relief from heat
|Amravati
|42°C
|40°C
|Extremely hot daytime weather
|Heatwave with cloud movement
|Cloud activity increased
|Jalgaon
|41°C
|39°C
|Dry and scorching heat
|Humidity levels rise
|Weather becoming uncomfortable
|Satara
|36°C
|35°C
|Pleasant daytime weather
|Cloudy skies and cool winds
|Slightly cooler conditions
|Sangli
|37°C
|36°C
|Sunny and humid
|Thunderstorm chances possible
|Increased instability
|Latur
|40°C
|38°C
|Hot and dry weather
|Warm and humid conditions
|Temperature dropped slightly
|Ahmednagar
|39°C
|37°C
|Sunny weather conditions
|Gusty winds and cloud movement
|Improved weather conditions
|Chandrapur
|43°C
|41°C
|Severe heatwave continues
|Hot and uncomfortable weather
|Humidity increased
|Akola
|42°C
|40°C
|Intense daytime heat
|Heatwave conditions continue
|Slight temperature drop
|Sindhudurg
|32°C
|31°C
|Humid coastal weather
|Coastal showers and cloudy skies
|Rainfall chances increased
|Palghar
|33°C
|32°C
|Warm and sticky weather
|Humidity rise and rainfall chances
|Cloud activity strengthened
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Maharashtra?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|24 May 2026
|24°C – 41°C
|Thunderstorms and humidity continue
|25 May 2026
|24°C – 40°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|26 May 2026
|24°C – 39°C
|Cloud activity remains active
|27 May 2026
|23°C – 39°C
|Gusty winds likely
|28 May 2026
|23°C – 38°C
|Light rainfall possible
|29 May 2026
|23°C – 38°C
|Thunderstorms continue
|30 May 2026
|23°C – 37°C
|Humidity remains high
|31 May 2026
|22°C – 37°C
|Coastal showers likely
|1 June 2026
|22°C – 36°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|2 June 2026
|22°C – 36°C
|Rainfall activity may intensify
|3 June 2026
|22°C – 35°C
|Pre-monsoon systems strengthen
|4 June 2026
|21°C – 35°C
|Gusty winds and thunderstorms likely
|5 June 2026
|21°C – 34°C
|Rainfall chances increase further
|6 June 2026
|21°C – 34°C
|Humid weather continues
|7 June 2026
|21°C – 33°C
|Widespread rainfall possible
Meteorologists feel that the state of Maharashtra could experience humid conditions, thunderstorms, clouds, gusty winds, and rainfall activity in the coming days due to strengthening of pre-monsoon weather systems across the western part of India and surrounding regions of the Arabian Sea. As per weather experts, moisture-filled winds blowing from the Arabian Sea region are continuously raising the levels of humidity in districts of coastal areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. The formation of clouds has been facilitated by such atmospheric conditions, resulting in isolated rainfall and thunderstorms across many parts of Maharashtra. Weather experts have also revealed that warming up of the atmosphere during daytime in combination with unstable atmospheric condition is favoring the development of thunderstorms in inland districts of Maharashtra like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Ahmednagar. Gusty winds that will accompany thunderstorms are expected to offer cooling effect in some parts of Maharashtra during evening hours. Some districts in the state may also experience lightning activity and short bursts of heavy rains due to active pre-monsoon weather systems. Meteorologists expect that rainfall and thunderstorm activity will further increase over the next few days.
Also read: Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi & Banda Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.