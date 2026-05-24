Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances

Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Maharashtra is facing a strange weather condition where half of its districts are facing with intense heat as heatwave is currently under progression on those areas as the level of humidity, and also unwanted rain is happening in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Aurangabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity in Maharashtra. On the other hand cities like Mumbai and Pune are fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies, regions like Nagpur and Vidarbha continue to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 41°C in some areas. and some districts may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming days rainfall intensity and the lightning activity is only going to strengthen in the Maharashtra region.

Maharashtra Live Temperature Update

Maharashtra Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mumbai 33°C Humid weather with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:07 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM Pune 36°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:55 AM 06:59 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Nagpur 41°C Hot weather with humidity rise 05:31 AM 06:42 PM 11:52 PM 10:29 AM Nashik 35°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:57 AM 07:01 PM 12:12 AM 10:49 AM Thane 33°C Rainfall activity possible 06:00 AM 07:06 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM Aurangabad 38°C Warm weather with cloudy skies 05:48 AM 06:52 PM 12:03 AM 10:40 AM Kolhapur 34°C Pleasant weather with showers likely 05:58 AM 06:58 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Ratnagiri 32°C Coastal humidity and thunderstorms 06:02 AM 07:04 PM 12:16 AM 10:53 AM Navi Mumbai 33°C Cloudy skies with humid weather 06:00 AM 07:06 PM 12:14 AM 10:51 AM Solapur 39°C Hot weather with gusty winds 05:50 AM 06:53 PM 12:05 AM 10:42 AM Amravati 40°C Heatwave and cloud activity 05:34 AM 06:44 PM 11:55 PM 10:32 AM Jalgaon 39°C Dry weather with humidity rise 05:44 AM 06:49 PM 12:00 AM 10:37 AM Satara 35°C Pleasant weather and cloudy skies 05:57 AM 06:58 PM 12:11 AM 10:48 AM Sangli 36°C Thunderstorm chances possible 05:56 AM 06:57 PM 12:10 AM 10:47 AM Latur 38°C Warm and humid conditions 05:47 AM 06:51 PM 12:02 AM 10:39 AM Ahmednagar 37°C Gusty winds and cloud movement 05:53 AM 06:56 PM 12:08 AM 10:45 AM Chandrapur 41°C Hot and uncomfortable weather 05:33 AM 06:41 PM 11:53 PM 10:30 AM Akola 40°C Severe daytime heat continues 05:38 AM 06:45 PM 11:57 PM 10:34 AM Sindhudurg 31°C Coastal showers and cloudy skies 06:03 AM 07:05 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM Palghar 32°C Humidity rise and rainfall chances 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM

Why Is Maharashtra Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

According to meteorologists, moisture movement from the Arabian Sea, unstable circulation of atmosphere, and active pre-monsoon weather systems are causing speedy formation of clouds and thunderstorms all over Maharashtra. Moisture laden winds blowing from the Arabian Sea have raised the humidity level all across the coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai resulting in humid climate. Simultaneously, strong heat during daytime is aiding in the swift formation of clouds causing thunderstorms in different interior areas like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar. According to weather scientists, the unstable conditions of atmosphere and continuous cloud movement are increasing the probability of occurrence of isolated rain, lightning, and gusty winds in different parts of the state. Gusty winds caused by thunderstorms will help cool the temperature in different districts in the evening after rains. Some areas might experience sudden change in weather conditions due to active pre-monsoon weather system over western India. Weather forecasters are confident that such unstable conditions will continue to prevail in Maharashtra for the next few days due to active pre-monsoon activity in the Arabian Sea area and coastal regions.

Maharashtra Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

Maharashtra Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Mumbai 35°C 33°C Humid and sunny Cloudy skies with humidity Cooler weather conditions Pune 38°C 36°C Warm and dry Thunderstorm chances increase Cloud activity intensified Nagpur 43°C 41°C Severe daytime heat Humid weather and cloud cover Slight temperature reduction Nashik 37°C 35°C Sunny intervals Gusty winds and cloudy skies Improved weather conditions Thane 34°C 33°C Humid coastal weather Rainfall activity possible Rain chances increased Aurangabad 40°C 38°C Dry and hot weather Cloud movement continues Cooler after cloud cover Kolhapur 35°C 34°C Pleasant weather Showers likely with cool winds Increased rainfall chances Ratnagiri 33°C 32°C Humid and warm Thunderstorms possible Stronger coastal cloud activity Navi Mumbai 34°C 33°C Warm and humid weather Cloudy skies continue Slight cooling after cloud cover Solapur 41°C 39°C Severe heatwave conditions Gusty winds and humidity rise Minor relief from heat Amravati 42°C 40°C Extremely hot daytime weather Heatwave with cloud movement Cloud activity increased Jalgaon 41°C 39°C Dry and scorching heat Humidity levels rise Weather becoming uncomfortable Satara 36°C 35°C Pleasant daytime weather Cloudy skies and cool winds Slightly cooler conditions Sangli 37°C 36°C Sunny and humid Thunderstorm chances possible Increased instability Latur 40°C 38°C Hot and dry weather Warm and humid conditions Temperature dropped slightly Ahmednagar 39°C 37°C Sunny weather conditions Gusty winds and cloud movement Improved weather conditions Chandrapur 43°C 41°C Severe heatwave continues Hot and uncomfortable weather Humidity increased Akola 42°C 40°C Intense daytime heat Heatwave conditions continue Slight temperature drop Sindhudurg 32°C 31°C Humid coastal weather Coastal showers and cloudy skies Rainfall chances increased Palghar 33°C 32°C Warm and sticky weather Humidity rise and rainfall chances Cloud activity strengthened

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Maharashtra?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 24 May 2026 24°C – 41°C Thunderstorms and humidity continue 25 May 2026 24°C – 40°C Rainfall chances increase 26 May 2026 24°C – 39°C Cloud activity remains active 27 May 2026 23°C – 39°C Gusty winds likely 28 May 2026 23°C – 38°C Light rainfall possible 29 May 2026 23°C – 38°C Thunderstorms continue 30 May 2026 23°C – 37°C Humidity remains high 31 May 2026 22°C – 37°C Coastal showers likely 1 June 2026 22°C – 36°C Cloudy skies continue 2 June 2026 22°C – 36°C Rainfall activity may intensify 3 June 2026 22°C – 35°C Pre-monsoon systems strengthen 4 June 2026 21°C – 35°C Gusty winds and thunderstorms likely 5 June 2026 21°C – 34°C Rainfall chances increase further 6 June 2026 21°C – 34°C Humid weather continues 7 June 2026 21°C – 33°C Widespread rainfall possible

Meteorologists feel that the state of Maharashtra could experience humid conditions, thunderstorms, clouds, gusty winds, and rainfall activity in the coming days due to strengthening of pre-monsoon weather systems across the western part of India and surrounding regions of the Arabian Sea. As per weather experts, moisture-filled winds blowing from the Arabian Sea region are continuously raising the levels of humidity in districts of coastal areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. The formation of clouds has been facilitated by such atmospheric conditions, resulting in isolated rainfall and thunderstorms across many parts of Maharashtra. Weather experts have also revealed that warming up of the atmosphere during daytime in combination with unstable atmospheric condition is favoring the development of thunderstorms in inland districts of Maharashtra like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Ahmednagar. Gusty winds that will accompany thunderstorms are expected to offer cooling effect in some parts of Maharashtra during evening hours. Some districts in the state may also experience lightning activity and short bursts of heavy rains due to active pre-monsoon weather systems. Meteorologists expect that rainfall and thunderstorm activity will further increase over the next few days.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi & Banda Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase