Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow in Palghar? IMD Issues Red Alert
Maharashtra Weather Update Today: A Red Alert for heavy rainfall has prompted the Palghar administration to shut all schools and colleges for a day. Here's what the IMD has forecast and what residents should know.
47
The local government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on Thursday due to the predicted heavy rainfall in the Palghar district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a Red Alert for the district, warning of exceptionally heavy rain over the next 24 hours, which prompted the decision. Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhad issued the order as a safety precaution to protect workers, teachers, and pupils.
The IMD predicts very severe to extremely heavy rains in Palghar, raising the possibility of flooding, waterlogging, and interruptions to transport. Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless travel is essential and to avoid low-lying areas, weak structures, and locations with overflowing water.
The weather department has warned that there are some of the districts across Maharashtra are expected to receive significant rainfall in the coming five days. Among them, Palghar faces the highest level of warning as it is currently under red alert. On the other end, Mumbai and Thane are under weather alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Mumbai experienced intense monsoon showers on Wednesday morning, leading to slow-moving traffic, poor visibility, and waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has cautioned residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.
Despite the disruption, the rainfall has brought some relief to the city’s water supply. Water levels in Mumbai’s seven key reservoirs have started to rise after remaining low through much of June because of a delayed monsoon.
Officials have asked people to keep track of the latest weather updates and follow official advisories. Emergency teams remain on standby as heavy rain is expected to continue, with the possibility of flooding, fallen trees, and traffic congestion. The closure of schools and colleges in Palghar is a preventive step aimed at protecting public safety as the district prepares for another spell of intense monsoon weather.