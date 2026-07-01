Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow in Palghar? IMD Issues Red Alert

The local government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on Thursday due to the predicted heavy rainfall in the Palghar district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a Red Alert for the district, warning of exceptionally heavy rain over the next 24 hours, which prompted the decision. Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhad issued the order as a safety precaution to protect workers, teachers, and pupils.

Why Has Palghar Received a Red Alert?

The IMD predicts very severe to extremely heavy rains in Palghar, raising the possibility of flooding, waterlogging, and interruptions to transport. Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless travel is essential and to avoid low-lying areas, weak structures, and locations with overflowing water.

Palghar Red Alert: Rain Forecast for the Next Five Days

The weather department has warned that there are some of the districts across Maharashtra are expected to receive significant rainfall in the coming five days. Among them, Palghar faces the highest level of warning as it is currently under red alert. On the other end, Mumbai and Thane are under weather alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Palghar Weather: Mumbai Faces Monsoon Disruptions

Mumbai experienced intense monsoon showers on Wednesday morning, leading to slow-moving traffic, poor visibility, and waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has cautioned residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Despite the disruption, the rainfall has brought some relief to the city’s water supply. Water levels in Mumbai’s seven key reservoirs have started to rise after remaining low through much of June because of a delayed monsoon.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Authorities Urge Residents to Stay Alert