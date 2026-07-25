Who Is IPS Shailja Das? The Officer Behind The Viral ‘Maintain Restraint’ Message During Patna Student Protests

IPS Officer Shailja has captured national attention after a video of her handling a tense student protest went viral. Rather than resorting to heavy-handed tactics, Officer Shailja delivered a calm, constitutional message to police personnel on duty. The protests were staged across Bihar over allegations of NEET exam paper leaks and other recruitment exam irregularities. In a viral social media clip, Das was seen on the ground managing the law-and-order situation alongside her team, controlling crowds while keeping tabs on protesters.

Who is IPS Shailja Das?

Das is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2022 batch belonging to the Bihar cadre. She currently serves as the Superintendent of Police (City) for Patna East. Das secured Rank 83 in the 2021 Civil Services Examination. Her educational background includes attending DPS R.K. Puram, St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, and Buddha Public School (BPS) Saharsa. During the recent statewide bandh and student demonstrations in the capital city of Patna, Das remained on the ground with her team to maintain law and order.

How IPS Shailja Das Won Hearts During Student Protests

In a widely shared video, IPS Das can be seen instructing her personnel on exercising restraint during public demonstrations: “Citizens have the freedom of speech and expression; let them say whatever they want. Unless someone uses physical force against us, we will not use force against them.”

Netizens also applauded the SP for her restraint during the protests. One user wrote, “This is how an educated person should sound.”

Another user said, “Kudos to Shailja for standing constitutionally. This is what leadership and education look like. I request all antisocial elements not to be violent and to protest peacefully at designated sites.”

The statewide shutdown, called by the All India Students Association (AISA) alongside other left-wing student organizations, witnessed clashes between protesters and law enforcement at several locations. Reports indicated that police opened fire in Siwan to disperse crowds following incidents of stone-pelting, road blockades, and arson. Siwan SP Puran Jha was among several police officers injured during the stone-pelting. Outbreaks of violence were also reported in Saran, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, and Lakhisarai.