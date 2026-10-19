Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicate in Delhi, Rs 3.72 Crore in Illicit Proceeds Frozen, 8 Arrested; 1.383 Kg of Smack Seized

The South-East District Police in Delhi has achieved a major breakthrough during its investigation after an FIR was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station under the NDPS Act. The police got freezing orders from court in respect of illicit cash proceeds amounting to Rs 3.72 cr.

The probe resulted in the arrest of eight alleged members of a narcotics supply network and the seizure of approximately 1.383 kg of smack. The investigation initially led to the apprehension of local peddlers and subsequently uncovered links to intermediaries, suppliers and major stockists operating from Faridabad, Haryana.

The arrested accused include Kiran alias Ram Prashad, Neeraj alias Thapa, Ashok alias Ramu, Maniya alias Suman Pathak, Vicky, Guddu, Sunit alias Nanhe and Gopi Singh. The probe also led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of smack and the tracing of the alleged illicit cash proceeds.

As part of the financial investigation, freezing orders were issued in respect of Rs 3.72 crore. One of the accused, Gopi Singh, is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail in connection with another case registered in Haryana. The copy of the freezing order is to be served upon him through the concerned jail authorities, said police.

Police say the investigation is underway to establish the complete financial trail, and to identify further assets and ascertain additional links in the alleged drugs network.