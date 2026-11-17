A major gas leak was reported from an ONGC gas drilling well in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday morning. The incident has caused panic in the area. The incident was reported at Tadivarimeraka, near Nagaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal of Rajole.

According to preliminary reports, gas suddenly erupted from the well at around 4:30 AM with a loud bang, shooting high into the air and creating panic among residents in the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials and directed them to take immediate measures to ensure public safety. The Andhra CM also instructed the authorities to evacuate residents from the affected areas and shift them to safer places.

Local authorities have evacuated people living within a one-kilometre radius of the gas well. Andhra Chief Minister also asked officials to coordinate with ONGC authorities, including its Chairman and senior management and review safety measures in view of the recurrence of similar incidents in recent times.

Meanwhile, ONGC has deployed specialised technical teams to contain the leakage. Officials said no fire had been reported so far and the wellhead remained intact.

As precautionary measure, diesel generators and other equipment in the surrounding areas have been shut down. ONGC personnel are also taking steps to prevent gas from spreading close to ground level.

A specialised cementing team is on its way to the location to plug the well completely. ONGC officials estimate that the gas leak could be brought under control within the next four to five hours.