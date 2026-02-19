Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday officially joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), signaling a major political realignment in the state.

The move, confirmed after DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth met DMK Chief and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, has raised the stakes in the upcoming polls, particularly for actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMDK Forms Historic Alliance With DMK

Premalatha Vijayakanth told reporters, “We are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats. This alliance reflects the wishes of our party cadres and district secretaries. It should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive.”

Welcoming the DMDK, Stalin expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen the ruling alliance’s prospects, contribute to Tamil Nadu’s progress, and ensure the continuation of the Dravidian model of governance.







For the first time since its formation by actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth, the DMDK has aligned with the DMK, breaking from its previous ties with the AIADMK.

Why DMDK Chose DMK Over AIADMK

For weeks, the DMDK maintained a “wait and watch” approach, reportedly negotiating with both the AIADMK and DMK. The party’s turning point appears to have been a lingering dispute over a Rajya Sabha seat. Despite contesting the previous Lok Sabha elections alongside the AIADMK, the DMDK felt slighted after being denied a Rajya Sabha berth last year.

Even though Premalatha was recently seen interacting with AIADMK leaders, internal pressure from party executives favoring a “winning alliance” ultimately pushed the DMDK toward the DMK.

Seat-Sharing Math: 7 Assembly Seats, 1 Rajya Sabha Seat

Political analysts suggest that the DMDK is expected to be allotted 7 Assembly constituencies and 1 Rajya Sabha seat under the new alliance. This is especially significant with six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu coming up for election soon. By securing a guaranteed path to the Upper House, the DMDK has addressed its primary grievance with former allies.

Strategic Advantage for DMK: Countering Congress and Vijay’s TVK

The DMK’s decision to embrace the DMDK is being seen as a masterstroke by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. It serves two key purposes:

Leverage Against Congress: By expanding the alliance, the DMK can justify a tighter seat-sharing quota for Congress, which has demanded a larger share. Countering TVK’s Influence: With Vijay’s TVK and the NTK threatening to split the vote, the DMDK’s core vote bank, though diminished, provides a crucial safety net in tight constituencies where margins of 500–1,000 votes can determine the winner.

A Four-Way Battle

As the contest heats up between the DMK-led SPA, AIADMK-BJP combine, TVK, and NTK, the DMK alliance now appears the most formidable on paper. For the DMDK, this is a gamble for survival and relevance after a period of electoral decline.

Analysts predict that the new alliance could reshape the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, making this assembly election one of the most closely watched in recent years.

ALSO READ: Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip