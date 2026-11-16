Major Relief For DLF’s Former CFO: Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuses To Cancel Bail In Extortion Case

DLF claimed that the former Group CFO’s bail should be cancelled because he is using court petitions to put pressure on the company. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the plea.

The Judgment In Short

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition filed by DLF Limited for cancellation of regular bail granted to its former Group Chief Financial Officer, Dalbir Singh, popularly known as Ramesh Sanka. The decision was made by Justice Vikram Aggarwal. The court stated that simply approaching courts for legal remedy does not violate the terms of bail.

The Origin Of The Case

This case arises from FIR No. 253 dated 08/08/2024 filed at DLF Phase 1 Police Station, Gurugram. The accused Singh is alleged to have committed offenses under Sections 381, 385, 409 and 506 IPC, as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

DLF states that Mr. Singh, who worked as an officer of DLF and its subsidiaries from 2004 to 2014, has abused his access to confidential information of the company and used it for extortion of about Rs 311 crores from the company.

Eleven Months Behind Bars

Singh was arrested on January 3, 2025 and stayed in custody for 11 months. On December 9, 2025, a coordinate bench of the High Court granted him regular bail.

DLF Returns To Court

It sought cancellation of this bail in the High Court. The reason for seeking such an order was the filing of several petitions by Singh in the Supreme Court of India as well as in the High Courts of Delhi, Telangana, and Madras. It contended that this was an effort on the part of Singh to leak confidential information about the company in order to intimidate both DLF and its witnesses.

DLF’s senior counsel used the huge volume of documents, running into millions of files from electronic devices, to prove that this was done with a deliberate effort to put pressure on the company through disclosure.

Defence Comes Back

Singh’s lawyers argued that the documents referred to in these petitions were either part of the charge sheet or related to the advisory services that he rendered.

What The Judge Said

Justice Aggarwal drew a line between the criminal allegations in the extortion case and a person’s right to pursue legal remedies. The court examined whether the petitions amounted to witness tampering or an attempt to obstruct justice, and concluded that simply filing cases, whatever their merit or intent, does not cross the threshold of a bail violation.

In the judgment, the judge observed that resorting to legal remedies cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be termed a violation of bail conditions or an act of inducing, threatening or influencing the petitioner or prosecution witnesses.

A Sharp Remark On His Conduct

The court did not hold back in commenting on Singh. The judge noted that he “is not a saint,” and that this is why the FIR stands registered against him. He added that Singh was incarcerated for 11 months before being bailed out.

Not Yet Time To Assess The Truth

Justice Aggarwal clearly emphasized that it was not the occasion to make a verdict on who is right or wrong. According to the court, it is not possible to form any opinion at this stage on the veracity of the FIR lodged by DLF or the suits filed by Mr. Singh against DLF. It is only during the trial which will take place in front of a Judicial Magistrate First Class that such an assessment can be made.

The court also made it clear that bail cancellation is “drastic step” which must have “cogent and overwhelming circumstances.”

What Happens Next?

Singh will be relieved with the decision, as he will stay out of jail until the trial process ends. For DLF, the ruling will not be favorable as it has failed in its attempts to limit Singh’s actions beyond the ongoing case.

The more important issues will now shift to the trial court. The validity of the charges against him will be tested with the evidence presented during the trial. Whether Singh’s petitions at other courts will continue, and what next for DLF, all these questions will be answered during the trial process.

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