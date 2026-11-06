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Home > Regionals News > Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision

Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision

Jharkhand High Court has quashed the state government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL examination and recruitment advertisement, bringing major relief to candidates who cleared the test.

Jharkhand High Court
Jharkhand High Court

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 15:05 IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed the state government’s decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination, bringing relief to candidates who had cleared the recruitment test. The court also set aside the government’s decision to cancel the recruitment advertisement for the appointments, according to news agency ANI. The ruling comes after weeks of protests and a series of legal battles over allegations of irregularities in recruitment exams across the state.

A Verdict Candidates Were Waiting For

For thousands of candidates, Friday’s order ended a period of deep uncertainty. Many of them had already secured government appointments through the recruitment process before the cancellation upended their futures. The court’s decision restores both the examination and the advertisement behind it.

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How the Crisis Began

On August 18, the Jharkhand government issued a notification cancelling 22 recruitment examinations, including the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. The move followed public protests over alleged irregularities. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who had been on a 16-day hunger strike, ended his fast after the announcement. He called the decision a “huge victory for Jharkhand” but said his campaign for recruitment reforms would continue.

Two Days Later, the Court Steps In

On August 20, the High Court stayed the government’s order cancelling the appointments of employees recruited through the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations. That stay was the first sign that the cancellations would face a serious legal challenge.

The Voice of the Appointed Candidates

The JSSC CGL cancellation set off protests, including by candidates who had already been appointed. They questioned the decision and demanded a chance to present their side. Protester Chanda Kumari told PTI that thousands of candidates who had secured appointments had been affected. She asked whether cancelling the examination would deliver justice or action against those truly responsible for the alleged irregularities. In her words, the decision punished thousands of innocent people immediately.

The Government’s Delay

The High Court had earlier deferred hearings on petitions challenging the cancellations and fixed September 18 as the next date, after the state sought more time to file its affidavit. The government had been directed to file it by September 7 but did not do so within the stipulated period.

CID Arrests in Exam Irregularity Cases

Separately, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two accused in separate cases linked to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. In the 14th JPSC preliminary examination matter, CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi. Officials say he allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre and acted as an agent, collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the examination. These are allegations, and the investigation continues.

The Case Reaches the Supreme Court

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the Jharkhand government and others on a public interest litigation filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan. It seeks a CBI or independent probe into alleged irregularities in the 2025 JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought responses from the authorities. Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, for the petitioner, said students had been protesting continuously, and the petitioner wants a fresh preliminary examination under safeguards approved by the court.

What Happens Next?

Will the state government accept the verdict or challenge it before a higher court? How will the ruling affect the other cancelled examinations and the pending petitions? Will the CID and any Supreme Court-monitored probe identify those behind the alleged irregularities? Candidates who cleared the test can breathe easier for now, but the larger legal fight is far from over.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

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Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision

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Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision

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Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision

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Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision
Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision
Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision
Major Relief For JSSC CGL Aspirants As Jharkhand High Court Strikes Down State’s Exam Cancellation Decision
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