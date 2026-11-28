A 22-year-old man who died by suicide in Firozabad has left behind a note accusing his maternal uncle of harassment, physical assault and repeated death threats. The suicide note of Sonu, a resident of Bhadaun village, surfaced on Friday, four days after his body was found hanging from a tree near a village temple. In the note, he held his maternal uncle Akhilesh Kumar responsible for his death, alleged that he was forced into an inappropriate situation involving his maternal aunt and demanded action against both his uncle and aunt. The allegations are now being investigated by the police in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh suicide case: Sonu’s note details alleged harassment by uncle

Sonu’s father, Kamlesh Jatav, is a farmer, and Sonu used to help him with agricultural work. According to Kamlesh, an incident took place on the evening of November 21, when Sonu was resting at home and received a phone call from his maternal aunt. He left after the call and returned around two hours later, accompanied by her.

Some time later, Akhilesh arrived at Kamlesh’s house along with several people, including his son Prince, Satyaram and associates Hridayesh Saroj and Mayank. They allegedly created a commotion, prompting Kamlesh to call the police. Officers reached the house and brokered a compromise between the two sides before leaving. However, after the police departed, the accused allegedly assaulted Sonu again.

Mother’s brother allegedly threatens to kill Sonu

Akhilesh is reported to have threatened Sonu and said, “If you appear anywhere in the Mainpuri region, we will kill you.” Sonu was highly traumatized by the attack and the threats.

In his suicide note, Sonu made serious allegations against Akhilesh, writing, “My maternal uncle would call me to his house and make me lie down with his wife. If I refused to lie down, he would threaten to kill me.” He also alleged that his uncle had threatened to cut him up and throw his body into a canal if he was seen towards Mainpuri.

Sonu found hanging near village Shiva temple

On November 23, Sonu’s body was found hanging from a tree near the village Shiva temple in Bhadaun, under the Jasrana police station area, around 30 kilometres from the Firozabad district headquarters. A gamchha had been used to hang himself.

Sonu was the second among four brothers and three sisters. His elder brother Pawan had died on January 3, 2020, after suffering kidney failure. The family is now seeking action over the allegations mentioned in Sonu’s note.

Uttar Pradesh police investigate suicide note and family allegations

The suicide note surfaced on Friday, four days after Sonu’s death. In it, he specifically wrote, “My maternal uncle Akhilesh is responsible for my death.” He demanded action against Akhilesh Kumar and also called for his maternal aunt to be questioned.

Circle Officer Prem Prakash Pandey said police had received a complaint and were investigating the suicide note along with the allegations made by the family. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sonu’s death is ongoing.

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