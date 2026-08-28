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Home > Regionals News > Malala Book Reading Turns Violent In Ahmedabad As Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Participants

Malala Book Reading Turns Violent In Ahmedabad As Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Participants

Bajrang Dal workers allegedly assaulted civil society members reading Malala Yousafzai's book at an Ahmedabad garden after a row over its school curriculum.

Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Group Reading Malala Yousafzai Book (Images: X)
Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Group Reading Malala Yousafzai Book (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 08:27 IST

Bajrang Dal workers on Thursday allegedly assaulted members of a civil society group who had gathered at AUDA Garden in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur to read a book by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The gathering was organised after a social media post called on people to meet at the garden and read the book. Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot after learning about the gathering and confronted the participants, demanding that the reading be stopped. The situation later turned violent, with Bajrang Dal workers allegedly assaulting people who were reading the book.

Reportedly, people who reached the spot detained several of the Bajrang Dal workers. Members of the civil society group said that everyone in India has the right to read books. They said the gathering was not limited to Yousafzai’s work, as books by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and others were also kept at the venue and were being read.

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Bajrang Dal opposition grows after Ahmedabad school row

The confrontation comes around two weeks after a controversy erupted over a school in Ahmedabad reportedly assigning a book by Yousafzai to its students. As per reports, Bajrang Dal members protested against the school management over the book, pointing to Yousafzai’s past stance on the Kashmir issue, which they described as anti-India.

The school, taking note of the opposition and the sensitivity surrounding the issue, decided to withdraw the book from its reading list and suspend its study. The decision then became a larger point of debate, with civil society members and political figures calling for the book to be brought back.

Bajrang Dal confronts leaders demanding book’s return

According to reports, following the school’s decision, Congress leader Parthivsinh Kathwadiya, other political figures, civil society members and local leaders gathered at AUDA Garden in Vastrapur. They demanded that the book be reinstated in the school curriculum.

After learning about the gathering, Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the garden and protested against what they called support for an anti-India narrative. The confrontation escalated as the activists sought to force the group to immediately stop promoting Yousafzai’s work.

Bajrang Dal protest turns violent at reading gathering

The protest eventually led to Bajrang Dal workers assaulting people who were reading the book. The incident has since triggered a wider debate over the right to read and discuss books in public spaces, with civil society members maintaining that books by Yousafzai, Gandhi, Nehru and others should be open for people to read.

Also Read: Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs    

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Malala Book Reading Turns Violent In Ahmedabad As Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Participants

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Malala Book Reading Turns Violent In Ahmedabad As Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Participants
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