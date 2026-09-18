Mamata Backs Congress Candidate in Nandigram, Hours Later He Is Arrested in 2007 Murder Case: What Happened?

West Bengal’s Nandigram Assembly bypoll has taken a fresh turn after Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old murder case linked to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

The arrest came on Friday, September 18, just hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support Pradhan in the October 6 bypoll. The timing of the arrest has triggered a political dispute, with Congress and Trinamool leaders questioning the development.

The case dates back to the violent protests that shook Nandigram in 2007. The movement later became a major political turning point in West Bengal and played an important role in the rise of the Trinamool Congress.

Why Did Mamata Banerjee Back Congress in Nandigram?

Mamata Banerjee announced support for the Congress candidate after her faction’s own nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the Nandigram contest. Banerjee said Congress was a “sister party” and linked the decision to efforts to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

“My faction had earlier decided to support Congress in Nandigram, and it is the beginning of a future,” she said. “Let the message (for strengthening INDIA bloc) begin from Bengal.”

The announcement came after Pradhan Dey reportedly met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Her withdrawal left Banerjee’s faction without a candidate in the constituency.

Trinamool Questions Timing of Milan Pradhan Arrest

The arrest quickly became a political issue. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the timing of the police action after Banerjee announced support for Pradhan.

“Sometime after Mamata Banerjee extended support to the Congress candidate from Nandigram, the way Congress candidate Milan Pradhan has been arrested is unbelievable. Why such lack of confidence, why such fear?” Ghosh said.

Reports have identified the case as an old murder case connected to the 2007 Nandigram protests. An East Midnapore district police official confirmed Pradhan’s arrest, while reports said the case was non-bailable.

Congress Says It Did Not Ask for Mamata’s Support

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also reacted to Banerjee’s announcement.

“She is a political leader. She can say anything she wants. But the fact is she had fielded a candidate and now that her candidate has withdrawn, she is extending support to us. We have not asked for her support,” Chowdhury said.

The development has therefore created an unusual situation in Nandigram, with the Congress contesting the seat while receiving support from Banerjee’s faction of the Trinamool Congress.

Why Nandigram Is Politically Significant

It has great political significance for Mamata Banerjee because the protests against the land acquisition bill in 2007 became one of the key movements of her political career. This protest movement enabled the TMC to contest the Left Front government, which had ruled the state for 34 years.

However, the TMC eventually took power in 2011. Nandigram remained a politically significant constituency in the years that followed because it became linked with the contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.

However, the current Oct 6 by-election is taking place in the context of a very different political scenario, where the TMC itself is facing a split.

Election Commission Changes TMC Name and Symbol

Adding another twist, the Election Commission on Friday froze the use of the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and its traditional ‘flowers and grass’ symbol amid the dispute between rival factions. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the football player symbol.

The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the envelope symbol. The Election Commission said both groups would be treated as recognised political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

With the TMC’s identity dispute, Mamata’s decision to back Congress and Milan Pradhan’s arrest all unfolding within hours, the Nandigram bypoll has entered a new phase of political uncertainty.