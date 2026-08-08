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Home > Regionals News > Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Man arrested after viral video captures him assaulting a woman with a belt inside a local train over a seat dispute.

A viral video shows a man assaulting a female passenger with a belt following a seat dispute on a Mumbai local train. (Source:Screengrab)
A viral video shows a man assaulting a female passenger with a belt following a seat dispute on a Mumbai local train. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 17:53 IST

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of commuter violence, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man after a video surfaced online showing him verbally abusing and physically assaulting a female passenger with a belt following a seat dispute aboard a running local train in Mumbai. 

Why Man Assaults Woman in Mumbai Local Train

The disturbing altercation took place inside a second-class general compartment on a train traveling along the Goregaon-CSMT route. The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, a salesman residing in Govandi, reportedly got into a heated argument with a female co-passenger over a seat.  

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According to eyewitnesses and video footage, the verbal argument quickly escalated when Ansari lost his temper. In a fit of rage, he began hurling expletives at the woman, slapped her, and then removed his waist belt to attack and threaten her. Alarmingly, the viral video shows several other commuters in the compartment quietly watching the assault without stepping in to intervene or protect the victim.  

Police Action and Arrest

A alert fellow passenger filmed the entire ordeal on a mobile phone and posted the video on social media. The clip quickly went viral, prompting immediate public outrage and drawing the attention of railway law enforcement.  

Taking swift action on the viral footage, officers from the Andheri GRP tracked down Ansari using CCTV footage and technical intelligence, arresting him near Wadala. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, criminal intimidation, and public harassment.  

Concerns Over Passenger Safety

The incident has once again sparked intense debate regarding passenger safety and the safety of women traveling on Mumbai’s local train network, often considered the city’s lifeline. Citizens on social media have expressed strong anger not only over the brutality of the assault, but also over the indifference shown by co-passengers who failed to rescue the woman during the attack.  

Also Read: Rs 11 Lakh Foreign Job Fraud: Nagpur Woman Sold To Beer Shop Owner In Portugal, Police Probe

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Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Tags: Andheri GRP arresthome-hero-pos-4man hits woman with belt videoMumbai local train assaultMumbai local train seat disputewoman assaulted on Mumbai train

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Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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