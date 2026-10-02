LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, while police have detained the accused and launched an investigation.

A man attacked a priest and struck the idol of Goddess Santoshi with sticks at the Santoshi Mata Temple. (Source:Screengrab)
A man attacked a priest and struck the idol of Goddess Santoshi with sticks at the Santoshi Mata Temple. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-02 19:16 IST

In an unusual incident, a man allegedly attacked a priest and struck an idol of Goddess Santoshi with sticks at the Santoshi Mata Temple in Hyderabad. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

Devotees Intervene, Hand Man Over To Police

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at the temple when the man allegedly confronted the priest and attacked him. He then allegedly struck the idol with sticks. Devotees present at the temple noticed what was happening and intervened. They reportedly caught the man and handed him over to the police. Before police arrived, the accused was allegedly beaten by some devotees. Police subsequently detained the man and began an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered, and authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged attack.

You Might Be Interested In

Medical And Mental Health Examination

Police are also conducting a medical examination of the accused. A mental health assessment is reportedly being carried out as part of the investigation. Officials are expected to question the accused and witnesses present at the temple to establish what happened before and during the incident. The viral video is also being examined by authorities as part of the probe. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the accused or a possible motive.

BJP Leaders Demand Action

The incident triggered reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Telangana. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh called for an impartial investigation into the incident. He also demanded strict legal action if the accused is found guilty. Police said the investigation is continuing, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected and the findings of the probe.
Also Read: Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces
Tags: Hyderabad temple incidentHyderabad temple videoidol attacked Hyderabadpriest attacked HyderabadSantoshi Mata Templeviral temple video

RELATED News

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Father-Son Fight Takes a Dramatic Turn, Licensed Revolver Fires, 32-Year-Old Injured: Here’s What Happened?

Kerala Woman Stays At Lodge With Married Man; His Wife Tracks Phone, Sends ‘Fake Cops’ Who Rape Her

Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?

24-Year-Old Muslim Man Secretly Marries 14-Year-Old Hindu Girl In Farrukhabad, Both Consume Poison; Family Takes Them To Hospital, Know What Happened

LATEST NEWS

Why More Individual Investors Are Opening Digital Demat Accounts

Komal Rani Slams Critics Over Govinda Link-Up Rumours, Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘We Are Working Together’

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Dino Morea Arrested After 8-Hour EOW Questioning? — What Is His Link To Mithi River Scam? Full Row Explained

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

A New Role, A Homecoming And A Big Opportunity: Naman Dhir Reveals What India Expect From Him

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces
Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces
Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces
Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces
Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

QUICK LINKS