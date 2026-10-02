Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

In an unusual incident, a man allegedly attacked a priest and struck an idol of Goddess Santoshi with sticks at the Santoshi Mata Temple in Hyderabad. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

Devotees Intervene, Hand Man Over To Police

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at the temple when the man allegedly confronted the priest and attacked him. He then allegedly struck the idol with sticks. Devotees present at the temple noticed what was happening and intervened. They reportedly caught the man and handed him over to the police. Before police arrived, the accused was allegedly beaten by some devotees. Police subsequently detained the man and began an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered, and authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged attack.

Emboldened by CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks dividing Hindu gods at the direction of Rahul-Priyanka, Mohammed Ansari enters the Santoshi Mata temple, raises religious slogans, throws sticks at the deity and desecrates it. This falls squarely on CM Revanth Reddy and his appeasement… https://t.co/6Q16eRmelS — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) October 2, 2026

Medical And Mental Health Examination

Police are also conducting a medical examination of the accused. A mental health assessment is reportedly being carried out as part of the investigation. Officials are expected to question the accused and witnesses present at the temple to establish what happened before and during the incident. The viral video is also being examined by authorities as part of the probe. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the accused or a possible motive.

BJP Leaders Demand Action

The incident triggered reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Telangana. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh called for an impartial investigation into the incident. He also demanded strict legal action if the accused is found guilty. Police said the investigation is continuing, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected and the findings of the probe.

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