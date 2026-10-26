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Home > Regionals News > Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

Three men from the same family were shot dead in Lucknow’s Naubasta area after a parking dispute over vacant land. Police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol.

Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow. (Image Credit: @ekkadam260772/X)
Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow. (Image Credit: @ekkadam260772/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 13:49 IST

It began as a quarrel over a patch of empty land. By the time it ended, three men from one family were fatally wounded and a quiet neighbourhood in Lucknow was left in shock.

On Monday morning, around 10.30 am, a dispute over parking a vehicle on a vacant plot near a banyan tree in Brahmani Tola, Naubasta, turned deadly. The area falls under the Saadatganj police station limits.

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Who Were the Two Families?

According to police, the confrontation involved two neighbouring families. One was associated with Seva Tiwari, while the other was linked to the accused, Rishabh Shukla, 30. The two sides lived close to each other, and the vacant land between them became the point of friction.

What Triggered the Clash?

The trouble reportedly started when a vehicle was parked on the open plot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Jitendra Srivastava said preliminary information suggests the Tiwari family objected to the parking. Words were exchanged, and the argument grew heated.

Shots Fired in the Middle of the Argument

As the verbal clash intensified, Shukla allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the three men standing before him. The shots rang out in a residential locality in full daylight, sending neighbours scrambling for safety.

The Victims

The dead have been identified as:

  • Shivaji Tiwari, around 62
  • Shivendra Tiwari, around 55
  • Suyash Tiwari, around 30

DCP Srivastava confirmed that two of the victims were father and son. He also clarified that none of them was associated with the Army, correcting some early speculation that circulated after the incident.

Race to the Trauma Centre

All three men suffered gunshot wounds. Locals and police rushed them to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), using ambulances and police vehicles. Despite the effort, two of them died at the spot itself, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Accused Caught, Weapon Recovered

Police reached Brahmani Tola soon after receiving word of the firing and took Shukla into custody at the scene. The pistol allegedly used in the shooting was recovered, along with four empty cartridges. The recovery points to the number of rounds fired in the incident.

FIR and Investigation

Police are registering an FIR under the relevant legal provisions on the basis of a complaint from the victims’ family. Further legal proceedings are under way. Officials said the exact sequence of events, including how a parking disagreement escalated into a triple shooting, will be examined during the investigation.

Questions That Remain

Several questions are still unanswered. Was the dispute an old one that had been simmering between the two families, or did it flare up only that morning? How did the accused come to have a pistol, and was it licensed? Did anyone try to intervene before the first shot was fired?

Police said the situation in the locality is now under control. With the accused in custody and the weapon recovered, attention turns to the investigation, which is expected to answer how a dispute over a few feet of land cost three lives within minutes.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Kidnapping Attempt on 18-Year-Old Girl in Broad Daylight in Pune, Locals Foil The Bid- What Was the Reason?

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Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

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Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

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Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House
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