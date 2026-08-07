Man Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire on Lucknow-Sitapur Highway; Police Investigates Both Murder and Accident Angle

A shocking incident took place on the Sitapur Highway near Saraiya village in Lucknow late on Thursday night after a car caught fire with a man trapped inside. By the time firefighters put out the flames, the driver had been burnt beyond recognition.

The police are now trying to investigate whether this was a tragic accident or a planned murder. The questions have emerged due to the car’s condition and being parked in a remote location.

Lucknow Car Found Engulfed in Flames

Police received information about the burning car at around 11:30 pm. Thereafter, a police team and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The fire had completely engulfed the vehicle. After a long effort, firefighters managed to douse the flames. When police opened the car, they found a completely burnt body on the driver’s seat.

According to the police, “only a skeleton was visible on the seat.” The incident was immediately reported to senior officials, following which a forensic team reached the scene and collected evidence.

Lucknow Car Burnt: Body Yet to Be Identified

Police said the body has been burnt beyond recognition, making identification difficult. Officials are now waiting for forensic examination and other evidence to confirm the victim’s identity.

The vehicle was traced through its registration number. It is registered in the name of Almash, son of Hamidul, a resident of Khurramnagar.

Police contacted the vehicle owner and informed the family about the incident. Family members are now being questioned as part of the investigation.

ACP Pandey said, “The family members of the car owner are being questioned. How the car caught fire could not be confirmed. The case is being investigated from all aspects. The entire matter will become clear only after the body is identified.”

Lucknow Car Accident: Several Clues Raise Suspicion

The location of the incident has added to the mystery. The stretch of highway where the car was found is deserted, with no nearby buildings or shops for nearly 200 metres. The police also discovered that the car had been parked off to the side of the road rather than in the centre of the highway.

It was discovered that all the windows of the car had been smashed. It was also observed that the upper half of the body of the victim was hanging backwards while opening the car.

This has made the investigators look into the possibility that the victim may have been killed before setting the car on fire. Yet, the police have not confirmed any theory to date.

Police Scanning CCTV Footage

Investigators have started scanning CCTV cameras installed along the Sitapur Highway to trace the vehicle’s last movements.

Police are also questioning workers at a nearby weighing station and collecting videos recorded by local masons who reportedly captured the fire on their mobile phones.

Officials say every piece of evidence is being examined carefully. The exact cause of the fire and the victim’s identity will become clear only after the forensic investigation and post-mortem report.