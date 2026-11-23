A routine police questioning in Delhi took a shocking turn on Monday afternoon when a 25-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked five police personnel inside a police station. The accused stabbed the policemen in the face and neck before escaping. He later stole a motorcycle but was shot in both legs during a police chase.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm inside the Jama Masjid police station. The accused, identified as Nabeel, had been called in for questioning following a complaint that he was harassing his mother and sister over a family dispute.

Man Suddenly Pulls Out Knife Inside Police Station

According to officials, Nabeel was being questioned when he suddenly took out a knife and attacked the police personnel present inside the station. Five policemen suffered injuries in the attack. Three of them are said to be in serious condition and have been shifted to an advanced medical facility. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The sudden attack created panic inside the police station as the accused managed to flee after stabbing the personnel.

Accused Steals Bike, Tries to Escape

After escaping from the police station, it is alleged that Nabeel used a two-wheeler to escape. However, he was later traced by a team from the Operations Unit of Delhi Police, Central District, to the nearby Chitli Qabar.

The police tried to arrest him, but in return, it is alleged that the accused attacked them. The officials stated that the police team fired upon him in order to neutralise the threat.

Police Shoot Man in Both Legs

The accused was then shot in both legs during the encounter. He was later overpowered and put under arrest. The accused is now in custody with the police, and the five injured police men are under treatment. Police are investigating the reasons for the attack.