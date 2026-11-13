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Home > Regionals News > Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

"Police have taken the main accused, Ram Bhagwat Barotiya, and another person into custody. Further investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident," Kotwali police station in-charge, Durga Prasad Nagpure said.

Police have taken the main accused, Ram Bhagwat Barotiya, and another person into custody. (Pic: ANI)
Police have taken the main accused, Ram Bhagwat Barotiya, and another person into custody. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 10:07 IST

In a horrific incident, a man was killed in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh after a country-made bomb allegedly fed to him as a rasgulla exploded in his mouth. The incident took place in Padariya village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. the victim has been identified as Rajendra Barotiya. 
 
According to reports, the incident occurred late on Tuesday evening (November 10), when the victim was sitting with the accused, Ram Bhagwat Barotiya.
 
Police said Ram Bhagwat allegedly handed Rajendra a country-made bomb, claiming it was a rasgulla and asked him to eat it. Believing it to be the sweet, Rajendra put it in his mouth, triggering a powerful explosion that killed him on the spot.
Rajendra’s wife, Sushila Bai, said the explosive allegedly given to her husband by the accused was a country-made device commonly used to kill animals. She added that after hearing the blast, the family sought help from neighbours and rushed Rajendra to the hospital in an autorickshaw.
 
Following the incident, Kotwali police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
 
“Police have taken the main accused, Ram Bhagwat Barotiya, and another person into custody. Further investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Kotwali police station in-charge, Durga Prasad Nagpure said.

Police said it was dark at the time, making it difficult for the victim to distinguish whether he had been handed a country-made bomb or a rasgulla. The explosive detonated as soon as he bit into it.   Following the man’s death, a case of culpable homicide was registered, and the accused, Ram Bhagat, has been taken into police custody. 

Following his death, a case of culpable homicide was registered, and the accused, Ram Bhagat, has been taken into police custody. During the course of investigation, it was found that the bomb had been provided by a local villager named Dharmu Saraiya, who has also been taken into custody.

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Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori
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Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

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Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

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Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori
Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori
Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori
Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori
Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

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