Man Feeds Friend Country-Made Bomb Disguised as Rasgulla; Victim Dies After Explosion in MP’s Dindori

Police said it was dark at the time, making it difficult for the victim to distinguish whether he had been handed a country-made bomb or a rasgulla. The explosive detonated as soon as he bit into it. Following the man’s death, a case of culpable homicide was registered, and the accused, Ram Bhagat, has been taken into police custody.
Following his death, a case of culpable homicide was registered, and the accused, Ram Bhagat, has been taken into police custody. During the course of investigation, it was found that the bomb had been provided by a local villager named Dharmu Saraiya, who has also been taken into custody.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.