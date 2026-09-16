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Home > Regionals News > Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart

Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart

A husband and wife were found dead at separate locations in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, with their bodies tied to trees. Police suspect the husband killed his wife before ending his own life, but the motive remains under investigation.

Bijnor Couple Found Dead With Bodies Tied To Trees (Image: X/ @Benarasiyaa)
Bijnor Couple Found Dead With Bodies Tied To Trees (Image: X/ @Benarasiyaa)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 13:09 IST

A 36-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband were found dead at separate locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Tuesday, with both bodies tied to trees in unusual circumstances. The deceased were identified as Sushma and her husband Chottu, residents of Jalalpur Kazi village under Bijnor Kotwali police station. Their bodies were found about 1 to 1.5 km apart, after the couple went missing while heading to their field and a canal-side area to collect wood.

Uttar Pradesh police retrace couple’s last movements after disappearance

Reportedly, the couple had gone out on Monday morning and did not return home by afternoon. Their son went looking for them in the forest but could not find them. A missing-person report was filed at the police station on his complaint, after which police, local residents and forest officials began searching the area.

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Blood stains were later found near the canal, prompting the family to alert police. Teams searched the surrounding area, including with a drone, but rain forced the operation to be called off on Monday night. The search resumed Tuesday morning, with a forensic team and dog squad also joining the operation.

Uttar Pradesh cops find woman’s body near Ganga, husband farther away

As per reports, Sushma’s body was found tied to a tree with her dupatta near the banks of the Ganga, around 50 metres from their field. Police said she was semi-nude and had injury marks on her neck. Chottu’s body was later found around a kilometre away, hanging from and tied to a tree with the clutch wire of a motorcycle.

The circumstances added to the mystery. Police said Chottu was wearing his wife’s salwar when his body was recovered. Investigators are examining the distance between the two locations, the way the bodies were restrained and the clothing, while trying to determine where and when the deaths occurred and whether they were connected.

Uttar Pradesh investigators examine suspected sequence of deaths

As per reports, preliminary police inquiry has suggested that Chottu allegedly strangled his wife before ending his own life. However, the motive remains unknown. Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and trace anyone allegedly involved, while evidence from both locations is being examined.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination and that the investigation was underway. Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Singh also said multiple teams were working on the case. Police said the autopsy findings and forensic evidence will form part of the further investigation in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Rs 5 Crore To End The Relationship: 22-Year-Old Noida Student Trapped Online, Spent Lakhs On Mumbai Woman Only To Find She Was Married    

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Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart
Tags: bijnoruttar pradeshUttar Pradesh crime news

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Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart

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Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart
Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart
Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart
Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart
Man Found Hanging From Tree In UP With Motorcycle Wire, Wife Found Semi-Nude With Dupatta Around Neck; Bodies 1.5 Km Apart

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